Pitampura No More: Delhi CM Renames 3 Metro Stations, Here’s The New Identity

New Delhi: The capital city on November 16 revised its metro map. Creating ripples of curiosity, a familiar name slipped out and a new one stepped in. Speaking at Haiderpur village in northwest Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced new names of three stations – one already operational and two under construction.

The long-used Pitampura Metro Station will now be known as Madhuban Chowk Metro Station. The upcoming station near VIPS College will appear on signboards as Haiderpur Metro Station. Gupta explained the intent, “The names of the three metro stations have been changed to give clear local identity and ease for passengers.”

The proposed northern Pitampura station in Q-Block will be known as Uttari Pitampura-Prashant Vihar Metro Station.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The decision of renaming is inspired by locals demands. Residents of Haiderpur, who spoke earlier, said the land belonged to their village and the station should reflect that truth. Their request now stands on the official record.

The event marked more than renaming. The day held an emotional moment as the sacred Rezang La Shaheed Raj Kalash Yatra reached Haiderpur. The chief minister greeted the urn with respect and offered tributes to the martyrs.

“It is a proud moment in itself that the sacred urn procession, taken out in honour of the brave martyrs of the Rezang La battle, has reached Haiderpur today,” she said.

She called the moment a blessing for the village.

Gupta also spoke of the work shaping the area. She highlighted the widening of Max Hospital Road and the underpass under construction. Each piece of development, she said, would ease movement for residents and support the area’s growth.

“Our government is fully committed to the overall development of this region,” she said.