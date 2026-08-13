/Pitbull Ban status in India 2026: Why legal hurdles block a nationwide ban on dangerous dog breeds

India does not have any single national ban on the ownership, breeding, or selling of Pitbulls, Rottweilers, and other aggressive breeds of dogs. Though the Central Government tried to ban 23 imported aggressive breeds in March 2024, the directives have been quashed by the High Courts in various states owing to certain procedural flaws.
Regulations are still piecemeal, and local municipal corporations impose their respective bans as dog bite incidences soar.
Dog attack on the visiting couple from Mumbai in Patiala district of Punjab where the couple sustained serious injuries by an attacking pitbull has again brought up public outrage over pet owner responsibility.
This video from Patiala is genuinely disturbing. Watching a couple get mauled by a dog while they’re simply being shown a property is horrifying.— BALA (@erbmjha) August 13, 2026
People who cannot responsibly handle powerful breeds should not be allowed to own them. This is a disturbing pattern.
The owner must… pic.twitter.com/JByAirSVBh
Official government statistics highlight the need for tackling a public health issue:
Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying sent out a circular in March 2024 recommending states to prohibit import, breeding and selling of 23 aggressive dog breeds.
Nevertheless, challenges were lodged by owners and kennel clubs against the directive as follows:
Delhi High Court ruling: In April 2024, the Delhi High Court quashed the central notification on the grounds of not consulting the key stakeholders and veterinary experts prior to making the decision.
Karnataka High Court ruling: The Karnataka High Court made similar rulings against the circular and stated that the blanket bans without statutory basis and committee recommendations violate due process.
As a result, there is no national implementation of the directive until new guidelines are released.
Since there is no legislation at the federal level, municipalities have their own restrictions:
Delhi-NCR region: Municipal authorities in Ghaziabad prohibited the registration of Pitbulls, Rottweilers, and Dogo Argentinos.
Punjab & Haryana: Panchkula and Chandigarh enforced strict municipal registration and obligatory muzzle wearing by certain breeds.
Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow and Kanpur municipal corporations introduced strict licensing regulations, including affidavits of the owners and compulsory socialisation certificates.
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