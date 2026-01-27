Pitbull stands guard for 4 days after owner dies in snow in Himachal, internet is heartbroken | Viral

A weather warning was issued for several districts, including Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba, forecasting heavy rain or snowfall, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and gusty winds at isolated places. Amid these harsh conditions, a heartbreaking incident has emerged from Bharmour in Chamba district, where a pet dog reportedly stood guard over its deceased owner for four days.

Notably, cold wave and dense fog conditions are also expected at isolated locations in the low hills and plains over the next few days in several regions of the state.

According to an NDTV report, two relatives had gone missing near the Bharmani temple in Bharmour and were later found dead after being trapped in heavy snow. When the rescue team reached the site, they found a pit bull sitting beside one of the bodies. The dog had remained there for four days, refusing to leave its owner’s side.

Internet reacts

The visuals of the sight went viral on social media and sparked reactions from netizens.

"The most loyal creature on this earth is none other than the “dog” " a social media user posted on X in Hindi.

"This is extremely sad and heartbreaking," another person said.

Himachal weather update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised residents and tourists to remain cautious, particularly in snowbound and landslide-prone areas, and to follow traffic advisories.

People have also been urged to take precautions against cold weather and monitor official weather updates regularly.

The hill resort of Shimla received rainfall on Tuesday, disrupting normal life as roads were blocked and power and water supplies were affected following recent snow and rain.

The local administration of Himachal Pradesh is on alert in view of the IMD warning forecasting more precipitation.

The administration continues to monitor the situation closely as fresh snowfall is expected in some areas, while restoration efforts remain underway to normalise road connectivity and essential services across the state.

(with ANI inputs)