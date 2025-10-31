Pitbulls, Rottweilers Among Six Dog Breeds Banned By Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh- The Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has imposed a ban on six dog breeds deemed aggressive, including the American Bulldog, American Pitbull, Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino, and Rottweiler. The decision, aimed at ensuring public safety, was announced with the notification of the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh Pet and Community Dogs Bye-Laws, 2025.

According to the notification, these breeds have been classified as aggressive or potentially dangerous and will no longer be registered within the corporation’s jurisdiction. However, the rule will not apply to individuals who already own these dogs. A 45-day buffer period has been granted to existing owners to register their pets.

After the grace period, anyone found breeding, keeping, or selling these banned breeds without proper registration will face penalties under the new bye-laws, which may include the immediate seizure of the animals by authorised officials.

Dog owners who already have these breeds registered with the municipal corporation before the notification will be allowed to keep them but must ensure the dogs are always muzzled and securely leashed in public to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has advised that owners of aggressive dog breeds should get their pets trained by certified dog trainers registered with the civic body to ensure calm and controlled behaviour, thereby preventing any untoward incidents.

As per the newly notified Pet and Community Dogs Bye-Laws, 2025, registration of all pet dogs is now mandatory. The bye-laws also specify limits on the number of dogs a household can keep, based on the size of the property. A family residing in a five-marla house can keep one dog per floor, while houses up to 12 marlas can have two dogs, those under one kanal can have three, and one-kanal (20 marla) houses can keep up to four.

The rules further prohibit pet owners from taking their dogs to prominent public places such as Sukhna Lake, Rose Garden, Shanti Kunj, Rock Garden, Leisure Valley, Bougainvillea Garden, and the Chandigarh Botanical Garden in Sarangpur, along with other areas notified by the Municipal Commissioner.

Additionally, pet owners must ensure their dogs do not defecate in public spaces, including residential areas, parks, green belts, roads, or other common areas, and must restrict such activities within their own premises.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has made it mandatory for pet owners to clean up after their dogs in public spaces. If a dog defecates in a public area, the owner must collect the waste in a poop bag and dispose of it properly, failing which a fine will be imposed. The notification also specifies that dogs should not be allowed to defecate near other people’s homes, as it causes inconvenience and annoyance to residents.

The new Pet and Community Dogs Bye-Laws, 2025 further require all dog breeders, pet shop owners, trainers, and groomers to register themselves with the civic body.

Whereas, the draft The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh Pet and Community Dogs Bye-laws, 2023 was published inviting suggestions and comments from persons likely to be affected, before the expiry of the 30-day period from the date of publication, in supersession of The Chandigarh…

The rules also place responsibility on caregivers and occasional feeders of community or stray dogs, directing them to feed such animals only at designated spots identified by the Municipal Corporation. Feeders must also maintain cleanliness and ensure no littering takes place during feeding.

Anyone found throwing food in public places outside the designated zones, thereby attracting stray dogs and creating a potential risk to public safety or obstructing traffic, will be considered guilty of an offence and may face legal action.

Additionally, the civic body has been empowered to seize any pet dog found unattended at a residence, causing a nuisance through constant barking or howling, or left tied up for long periods. Dogs roaming unsupervised in public places can also be impounded. Owners violating these bye-laws will be subject to penalties as prescribed by the registration authority.