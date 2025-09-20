Piyush Goyal-Led Delegation To Visit US On Sept 22 For Trade Deal Discussions

A delegation led by Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to visit the United States for meetings with the U.S. side on September 22, 2025. The delegation would take forward the previous discussions with a view to achieving an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.

According to a statement of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, during the last visit of the team of officials from the office of the United States Trade Representative to India on September 16, 2025, positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal. Moreover, it was decided to intensify efforts in the same direction.

India-US Trade Deal

A team of officials from the office of the United States Trade Representative, led by Chief Negotiator for India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations, Brendan Lynch, arrived in India on Tuesday.

They held discussions on India-US trade ties, including the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, with a team of Indian officials, led by Special Secretary, Commerce, Rajesh Agrawal.

"Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the US, the discussions were positive and forward looking covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," a statement issued by the Commerce and Industry Ministry after the meeting.

India-US Trade Discussions

According to the Ministry, trade discussions are taking place at several levels. There is a positive frame of mind on both sides while approaching trade issues.

Expectations of a trade deal have been boosted by positive messages from US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(with IANS inputs)