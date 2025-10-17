Pizza Bhature? 'Does It Even Make Sense'... Weird Italian Cuisine That Disgusts Netizens | Video Viral

The trend of fusion foods continues to raise eyebrows online. Recipes blending cuisines in unusual ways often spark debate, curiosity, and sometimes outright disgust. The latest creation to grab attention is the ‘Pizza Bhatura’, leaving internet users divided.



Not In India, But In Italy

Surprisingly, this dish originates not from India, but from the streets of Italy, the home of traditional pizza. A local vendor prepared a deep-fried bhatura stuffed with chicken, cheese, and pizza-inspired toppings, merging two very different culinary worlds.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A video shared on X shows the step-by-step process. The vendor starts by spreading flour with a large slotted spoon. He then layers pizza sauce, fresh greens, chicken chunks, pepperoni, spices, and generous amounts of cheese.

Attention India: Did you know Italians are selling Pizza Bhaturas? pic.twitter.com/epUvIGdF86 — Meru (@MeruOnX) October 14, 2025

ALSO READ: Wolf That Attacked Over 25 People Neutralised In Bahraich, Says Forest Department

Fried Like A Bhatura

Once the toppings are in place, the vendor covers them with another layer of dough and fries it in hot oil, just like a traditional bhatura. The final result resembles a stuffed bhatura more than a pizza. When sliced in half, melted cheese oozes out, completing the unusual fusion.

ALSO READ: '136 Days Without Sun? ' : Canada’s Alert Base Leads The List Of World's Earth’s Longest Polar Nights

Netizens Reactions

The viral video of the ‘Pizza Bhatura’ quickly set social media abuzz, with users flooding the comment sections with reactions ranging from curiosity to disbelief.

One wrote, “The batter looks so similar to our bhatura,” while another joked, “Haha. Wait, what? How does it taste?” Others took it in stride, saying, “Considering what we have done with pizza and pasta, this is nothing.”

However, several users argued that the creation was not a bhatura at all, but more akin to a calzone. “That looks like nothing more than a round calzone,” commented one. Another added, “This is not Bhatura! This is a version of calzone!”

Opinions were mixed, with some finding it bizarre or even “disgusting,” while others defended it. “Yuck, disgusting,” one user wrote, while another countered, “Disgusting? From what angle? It looks amazing.”

“Wait till our Gujju bros screw this up further,” one mentioned. Another clarified, “This is calzone, instead of being baked, it’s fried.”

This isn’t the first fusion food to leave foodies divided. Recently, the Matcha Jalebi also sparked a similar wave of mixed reactions online.