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  • /'Place your hand on your heart and tell me, can you look his mother in the eye?' Devkinandan Thakur's strong statement on Bharat Tiwari encounter

'Place your hand on your heart and tell me, can you look his mother in the eye?' Devkinandan Thakur's strong statement on Bharat Tiwari encounter

Spiritual preacher Maharaj Devkinandan Thakur has expressed deep concern and sympathy over the police encounter of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in Bihar's Bhojpur district. He also raised several serious questions about the actions of the administration and called for justice in the case.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 09:44 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 09:44 PM IST
'Place your hand on your heart and tell me, can you look his mother in the eye?' Devkinandan Thakur's strong statement on Bharat Tiwari encounter
Image Credit: ANI

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