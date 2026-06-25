/'Place your hand on your heart and tell me, can you look his mother in the eye?' Devkinandan Thakur's strong statement on Bharat Tiwari encounter

The case of the encounter of Bharat Tiwari in Ara, Bhojpur district, has become a topic of discussion across the country. In this matter, the Samrat government of Bihar appears to be completely cornered. Now, Maharaj Devkinandan Thakur has also reacted to the Bharat Tiwari encounter.
Devkinandan Thakur released a video on social media and said that his heart is deeply saddened today, and that sensitivity in society is disappearing. He said that people are increasingly becoming self-centered.
He said, "I am talking about Bharat. I came to know that there was a village there which had been washed away in floods. The people whose homes were washed away were Manjhis and Paswans, whom some people call backward. However, I do not say that. Bharat was raising his voice for those people."
He further said that Bharat was a young man and had performed his own pind daan (last rites ritual) 10 years ago.
"We do not know what is happening within the administration. We do not know what is happening in the courts. Honestly speaking, the poor are not getting justice anywhere," he said.
Maharaj Devkinandan Thakur further said, "For the people whose voice Bharat was raising, can the district SP, DM, MLA, or minister live there for even one month under the same conditions and then say that people can live there? Was Bharat raising the wrong issue?"
He added, "If you have done something wrong, whether you are a head or a head constable, place your hand on your heart and honestly ask yourself: would you be able to look his mother in the eye? No, you would not. She must be giving a lot of curses."
"Justice should be delivered. No one's life or dignity should be harmed," he said.
What is the full story behind the Bharat Tiwari encounter?
The incident took place on June 17, 2026, in Belauti village under the Shahpur police station area of Bihar's Bhojpur district, when activist Bharat Bhushan Tiwari was killed in a police encounter.
According to the police, Bharat Tiwari had threatened police personnel and local officials on social media while brandishing a weapon. When the police went to arrest him, he allegedly opened fire on the police team. The police said they retaliated in self-defense, and he died after being struck by a bullet.
However, local residents and Bharat Tiwari’s family have termed the encounter fake. They argue that Bharat Tiwari was not a professional criminal but was known as a social media activist. Through Facebook Live broadcasts, he regularly raised issues concerning poor villagers, demanded land and housing for the landless, and spoke out against local corruption.
The biggest twist in the Bharat Tiwari encounter case came when a video from the time of the incident surfaced. Bharat Tiwari’s mother has alleged that Bharat, while streaming live on Facebook, had thrown his pistol in front of the police and surrendered. She claims that even after he was unarmed, the then Station House Officer of Shahpur and other police personnel pinned him to the ground and shot him at close range.
Know what has happened in the case so far
The Station House Officer (SHO) of Shahpur, Rakesh Malakar, has been suspended with immediate effect. The Bihar government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter. It has also constituted a committee, with a retired judge of the Patna High Court appointed as the chairperson of the commission.
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