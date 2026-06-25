/'Place your hand on your heart and tell me, can you look his mother in the eye?' Devkinandan Thakur's strong statement on Bharat Tiwari encounter

The biggest twist in the Bharat Tiwari encounter case came when a video from the time of the incident surfaced. Bharat Tiwari’s mother has alleged that Bharat, while streaming live on Facebook, had thrown his pistol in front of the police and surrendered. She claims that even after he was unarmed, the then Station House Officer of Shahpur and other police personnel pinned him to the ground and shot him at close range.