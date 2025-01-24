'Plan For Unplanned, Invest In Relations, No Toxicity': EAM Jaishankar Shares Crucial Takeaways For Managing Stress

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared key takeaways for managing stress and leading a balanced life during the launch event of author Shiv Khera's book 'Live While You're Alive' on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Jaishankar said, "For me, the six crucial takeaways from this book, which I certainly have sought to build into my lifestyle, are, one is that you plan for the unplanned. Two, you invest in relationships. Three, no appeasement. Equally important, I think in politics also, no toxicity. Five, respect time. And six, most important, get a good night's sleep".

He said that it is "really very sensible advice offered to people, people who may be very stressed or may not be stressed. You won't be stressed certainly if you follow all these things".

Other qualities which a person must nurture in themselves were highlighted by the EAM. He spoke about the importance of discipline in life, and what motivation could do. He cited the example of young diplomats volunteering to go to Wuhan during the COVID pandemic.

Jaishankar said, "So what you can get people if there is personal motivation, organizational motivation if that is the culture, people will be willing to go the extra mile and more to get things done".

"The third lesson he shared was 'no risks, no rewards'. EAM also spoke about the importance of being at the right place at the right time.

Sharing the example of the recent visit of PM Modi to Guyana, EAM said that the Caribbean countries thanked Prime Minister Modi for the vaccines. "Not just because they got the vaccines because that being there at the right time".

Jaishankar further elaborated giving the example of Sri Lanka and said, "The average Sri Lankan remembers this, that when their economy was falling off a cliff, we stepped up, most importantly at the right time. That our aid, was huge, USD 4 billion-plus, but more importantly, it came at the right time, because the IMF was still negotiating, and others were saying, we would look at it. As you know, the fall of their economy was checked because we came in at the right time.".

Other valuable lessons he shared were the importance of moving with the times, trust in teamwork and knowing what one doesn't know. The EAM said, "Finally, know what you don't know". He added, "Equally important, know somebody who does. So go find somebody smarter than you, better informed than you".

At the launch event of his book 'Live While You're Alive', author Shiv Khera told ANI, "Today stress has become a reality and it has become a silent killer and is destroying health, relationship, society...My book talks about how under the same set of circumstances, some people break records...It is the attitude. Stress is normal and natural...We need to have the tools to handle stress and that is all the book is all about.

Live while you are alive. Don't die before you are dead. Don't be a walking dead body. Take a break before you break down."