‘Planned, Trained, Executed’: Indian Army Shares New Footage Of Operation Sindoor – WATCH

The Indian Army’s Western Command on Sunday released fresh visuals of Operation Sindoor on social media platform X, showcasing the mission with the powerful tagline: “Planned, Trained, Executed.”

In the video, the Indian Army personnel are seen in military attire and armed, while one in the front said that Operation Sindoor was a lesson for Pakistan, one it had not learned for decades.

"It all began with the Pahalgam terror attack. It was not anger, it was lava. There was only one thing on mind- this time, we will teach such a lesson that their generations will remember," the Army personnel said in Hindi.

The video then moves on to visuals of blasts and firing, as the voiceover added in Hindi, "On the night of May 9, around 9 pm, the Indian Army destroyed all enemy posts that violated the ceasefire, forcing the enemy to flee. Operation Sindoor is not just an action, but a lesson for Pakistan that it has not learned for decades."

India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Army said that no talks were scheduled between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan for the day. It further clarified that the continuation of a break in hostilities, as decided in the DGMOs interaction of May 12, has no expiry date to it.

"No DGMO talks are scheduled today. As far as the continuation of a break in hostilities as decided in the DGMOs interaction of 12th May is concerned, there is no expiry date to it," the Indian Army said, as per ANI.

On May 12, the DGMOs of India and Pakistan held crucial talks, and issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a shot or initiate any aggressive action were discussed.

Prior to this, on May 10, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had confirmed that Pakistan's DGMO had contacted his Indian counterpart, and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions on land, sea, and air.

India's Anti Terrorism Global Push

In another recent development, New Delhi announced that seven All-Party Delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month, in the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism.

Pahalgam, Op Sindoor, Retaliation

On April 22, terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 individuals. After this, India announced several punitive and diplomatic measures against Pakistan.

After the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, hitting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

(with ANI inputs)