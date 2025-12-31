Planning To Celebrate New Year In Connaught Place? Private Cars Won’t Be Allowed After 7 PM — Here’s What You Need To Know

With thousands expected to gather in the heart of the capital to ring in the New Year, Delhi Police has announced extensive traffic restrictions and crowd management measures in Connaught Place (CP) and surrounding areas for New Year’s Eve.

No Private Vehicles Allowed in Connaught Place After 7 PM

According to an advisory issued by Delhi Police on Tuesday, no private or public vehicles will be permitted to enter Connaught Place after 7 pm on December 31. The decision has been taken in anticipation of heavy footfall as people head to CP to celebrate the arrival of the New Year.

Only around 3,000 vehicles with valid entry passes issued by the Delhi Traffic Police will be allowed access to the area. These restrictions will remain in place from 7 pm on Wednesday until the end of Thursday, senior traffic officials said.

“Limited parking will be available near Connaught Place on a first-come, first-served basis,” said Rajiv Rawal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Traffic Range).

Metro Restrictions at Rajiv Chowk

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also announced crowd-control measures. The exit gates of Rajiv Chowk metro station, which serves Connaught Place, will be closed after 9 pm on New Year’s Eve to prevent overcrowding.

Special Crowd Management Arrangements

Anticipating a massive surge in pedestrians in CP and nearby areas, Delhi Police has deployed nearly 700 traffic personnel to regulate traffic and ensure smooth movement. Authorities said additional restrictions could be imposed at India Gate Circle (C-Hexagon) if footfall increases significantly.

Roads Leading to Connaught Place to Remain Restricted

To manage congestion, traffic curbs will be imposed on all major roads leading into Connaught Place, including:

Mandi House

Bengali Market

Gole Market and GPO roundabouts

Windsor Place and Patel Chowk roundabouts

North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover

Minto Road–DDU Marg crossing

RK Ashram Marg–Chitragupta Marg

KG Marg–Ferozshah Road crossing

Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi railway station)

Jai Singh Road–Bangla Sahib Lane

Motorists have also been advised to avoid Bhairon Road–Mathura Road stretch between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan, as congestion is expected due to heavy crowd movement near the Delhi Zoo.

CP Off-Limits Without Passes on New Year’s Eve and Following Day

Delhi Police clarified that Connaught Place will remain off-limits for all private and commercial vehicles without valid passes on New Year’s Eve and the following day. Entry to New Delhi railway station from CP via Chelmsford Road will also remain closed. However, Old Delhi railway station will not be affected by these restrictions.

Traffic Diversions in South Delhi

Traffic diversions will be enforced around Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall, and MGF Metropolitan Mall in south Delhi from 2 pm onwards on Wednesday and Thursday.

Commuters have been advised to avoid Press Enclave Road and the internal roads of Saket and Pushp Vihar. Diversion points include:

Sheikh Sarai traffic signal on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg

Asian Market traffic signal on Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road

PTS Malviya Nagar signal on Sri Aurobindo Marg

“All median cuts from Sheikh Sarai to Hauz Rani will remain closed,” said DCP (South Range Traffic) Shashank Jaiswal.

Traffic movement on Rani Jhansi Road and adjoining areas is also expected to be affected due to a large number of devotees visiting Jhandewalan Temple near Karol Bagh. DBG Road and New Rohtak Road have been suggested as alternate routes.

Parking Arrangements Near Connaught Place

Delhi Police has identified several parking locations for visitors to CP, including areas near:

Gol Dak Khana (Kali Bari Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg)

Patel Chowk (Rakab Ganj Road behind Akashvani Bhawan)

Mandi House (Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House)

Minto Road (DDU Marg and Press Road area)

Panchkuian Road and RK Ashram Marg

Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Paharganj

KG Marg–Ferozshah Road crossing

Babar Road and Tansen Marg near Bengali Market

Windsor Place, Gole Market, Jantar Mantar Road, and Raisina Road

Diversions Around India Gate If Restrictions Are Imposed

If vehicle restrictions are enforced at C-Hexagon, traffic diversions will be implemented at Q-Point, W-Point, Mathura Road–Purana Quila Road, Sher Shah Road, KG Marg–Ferozshah Road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Rajpath, Janpath, Windsor Place, and Mandi House, among others.

Alternate Routes for Railway Station and City Travel

Due to the impact on routes leading to New Delhi railway station, commuters are advised to use alternate routes such as:

Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street–Mandir Marg–Rani Jhansi Road–Jhandewalan–DBG Road

GPO roundabout–Kali Bari Marg–Mandir Marg–Rani Jhansi Road–DBG Road

Windsor Place–Ferozshah Road–Mandi House–W Point–A Point–DDU Marg

For travel between north and south Delhi, commuters should use Ring Road, or routes via Delhi Gate–ITO–Mathura Road, or Rani Jhansi Marg–Panchkuian Road–Mandir Marg–Park Street.

East–west movement is advised via Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, and Shankar Road.

Restrictions on Heavy Vehicles and Buses

Heavy vehicles and DTC/Cluster buses will not be allowed on both carriageways of Press Enclave Road and towards Pushp Vihar from MB Road and Asian Market signals.

Traffic from Chirag Delhi heading to Qutub Minar should take the route via Khanpur T-Point–MB Road–Lado Sarai. Vehicles coming from IIT Flyover towards Sangam Vihar and Sainik Farm are advised to travel via TB Hospital Light–Lado Sarai–MB Road–Chirag Delhi–Khanpur.

If you’re planning to ring in the New Year at Connaught Place, it’s important to stay informed and plan your commute in advance. With private vehicles barred after 7 PM and strict entry regulations in place, opting for public transport or alternative routes will help you avoid last-minute hassles. Following the Delhi Police advisory will not only ensure a smoother travel experience but also contribute to safer and better-managed New Year celebrations in the heart of the capital.