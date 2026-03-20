Plant to generate employment for 2,700 youth directly & 10,000 indirectly: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Punjab’s industrial revival story under the AAP-led government received a major push as Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann inaugurated Tata Steel’s second-largest plant in India in Ludhiana, positioning it as proof of a decisive policy shift from the past. With thousands of jobs promised and green energy-driven steel production launched for the first time in the country, the CM drew a sharp contrast with previous governments, asserting that industries that once left Punjab due to flawed policies are now returning under a pro-industry regime. The plant, set up in Ludhiana at a cost of ₹3200 crore, marks a major step towards transforming Punjab’s industrial landscape.

Addressing the gathering after unveiling Tata Steel’s second-largest plant, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stated, “This is a momentous day as history has been created to give a major fillip to the economic development of the state. Today Punjab has become the first state in India to start steel production using green energy through this Electric Arc Furnace-based plant. It is a red-letter day for Punjab as Tata Steel has taken responsibility to illuminate the future of 2600 to 2700 families directly and 8000–10,000 indirectly. This world-class plant is equipped with cutting-edge green energy technology.”

Congratulating the Tata Steel team, he said, “When a company like Tata Steel invests in a state, it reflects trust, confidence and belief in its future. Tata Steel’s presence sends a clear message that Punjab is ready for the next phase of industrial growth. This investment is not just a project, but an opportunity for the youth of Punjab, our engineers, our skilled workforce and for Punjab’s manufacturing sector to grow stronger.”

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Emphasising the future vision, the Chief Minister continued, “Punjab has always been a land of entrepreneurs and cities like Ludhiana are globally recognised for their entrepreneurial spirit, hard work and manufacturing strength. With modern facilities like this Tata Steel plant, we are strengthening our legacy and preparing Punjab for the future of manufacturing. This is Tata Steel’s first Electric Arc Furnace-based plant in India, which shows that Punjab is attracting not just investment, but modern and future-ready investment. Such production reflects the global shift towards efficiency, sustainability and better use of resources.”

Reiterating the government’s industrial vision, he asserted, “We want Punjab to become one of the most preferred industrial destinations in India. We want companies to see Punjab not just as a market, but as a long-term manufacturing partner. Tata Group is globally known for its social responsibility, and Ratan Tata had always led from the front in this regard.”

Recalling a personal example, he shared that Ratan Tata had even started a dog shelter at Bombay House for stray dogs after seeing them struggle during the monsoon. Describing him as the ‘Desh ka Beta’, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that when he passed away, the entire nation mourned his contribution to nation-building and reputation. Punjab is proud to be the first state to start steel production using green energy.

Recalling his visit to Japan, the Chief Minister added, “Countries like Japan are already moving towards large-scale use of green energy, and this project reflects that Punjab is investing in the future. Punjab’s strong air, rail and road connectivity makes it an ideal destination for business. We have raised the issue of starting more flights to Europe and other Western countries with the Tata Group.”

Describing Punjab’s legacy, he reiterated that the state is a blessed land of Gurus, saints, seers, martyrs and patriots where every seed can grow except that of hatred. Punjab has contributed immensely to food security and national defence, earning the titles of ‘Food Bowl’ and ‘Sword Arm’ of the country. The plant will act as a major generator of employment across the state.

Highlighting the scale of the project, he added, “Today we are writing history as Tata is not only investing money but also its reputation. The plant, spread over 115 acres, saw its investment rise from ₹2,600 crore to ₹3,200 crore and will use 100% steel scrap as raw material, making it environmentally sustainable. The Tata Group operates in over 100 countries across six continents and employs more than one million people. Punjabis believe in honest and dedicated work, which has always strengthened the bond between industry and workforce. The state government is actively attracting investment to boost industrial growth.”

Detailing achievements, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann emphasised, “Over the past four years, investments worth ₹1.58 lakh crore have been secured, creating employment opportunities for more than five lakh youth. Our approach is simple i.e. stable policies, fast decisions and strong industry partnerships. The state government should act as a facilitator, not an obstacle, and must make it easier for industries to invest and expand.”

Reaffirming commitment, he said, “Punjab is ready, it welcomes investment and supports industry that creates jobs and strengthens the economy. Every new factory and investment helps the state move closer to generating employment. When industries grow, Punjab grows, and when Punjab grows, the country grows. When industry creates jobs, youth find opportunities within the state, putting Punjab on a high growth trajectory. From traditional industry to advanced manufacturing, Punjab is moving towards global competitiveness and a strong industrial ecosystem.”

Appreciating collaboration, the Chief Minister added, “Industrial development is always a partnership. When government and industry work together with trust and clarity, projects move faster and outcomes become stronger.” He expressed hope that this project will become a key pillar in Punjab’s industrial growth story. This project will encourage more companies to look towards Punjab as a serious manufacturing destination.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann assured full support to Tata Steel and the industry, stating that they are partners in Punjab’s progress. “This project is an important milestone in the economic development of the state. It will help transform Punjab into an industrial hub and accelerate economic growth. The day is not far when Punjab will lead the country not only in agriculture but also in industry,” he concluded.

Earlier, Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora welcomed the dignitaries. On the occasion, Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora, Hardeep Singh Mundian, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and others were present.