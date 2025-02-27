Plastic-Filled Yamuna In Delhi: Can BJP Government Rejuvenate River’s Lost Charm?

The Yamuna River in Delhi remains heavily polluted despite repeated promises of restoration. Recent assessments reveal alarming levels of plastic and industrial waste, with the riverbed resembling a landfill. Even when water flow was halted for cleaning, layers of solid waste surfaced, raising concerns over the river’s revival.

BJP Leaders Reaffirm Commitment To Yamuna Cleanup

Rekha Gupta, along with her ministerial colleagues and BJP leaders, attended the evening aarti on the banks of the Yamuna, last week. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva was also present at the religious event at Vasudev Ghat.

"During the aarti of Maa Yamuna, we reaffirmed our commitment to cleaning the river. We will allocate the necessary resources, and it remains our priority," Gupta said.

Sachdeva too emphasised the party's promise, stating, "Maa Yamuna has blessed us. The BJP-led Delhi government will ensure the river is cleaned."

Pollution in the Yamuna was a major issue during the Delhi Assembly elections, with parties trading blame over pollution control, encroachments, and flood management. The BJP now faces the task of translating its commitments into concrete action.