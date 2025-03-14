Holi 2025: The Holi celebration has begun across India with the burning of Holika. On Friday, the entire nation will be drenched in the colours of Gulal to mark celebrations of Holi, widely known as the festival of colours

During Holi celebrations, people are often seen throwing colours including gulal and water balloons at each other. Many times, children and even adults throw colourful balloons at people passing by from rooftops or balconies during the celebration.

But did you know that playing Holi with water-filled balloons can get you into legal trouble? As the nation celebrates Holi, in today’s episode of DNA, ZEE News explored in detail how celebrating the festival of colours using water balloons can cause trouble for people.

Throwing water balloons without consent is considered a criminal offence. Under Section 223, one could face 6 months in jail and a fine. If the balloon causes an injury, you could be jailed for 1 year under Section 115(2). In case of a serious injury, the punishment could extend to 7 years in jail. A case of assault could be filed under Section 352 of the IPC.

If children are throwing the balloons, action could be taken against the parents. So, as you celebrate Holi, remember to keep things safe and avoid getting into legal trouble by throwing water balloons without permission.