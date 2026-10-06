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  • /Playing with words? The Election Commission’s shifting stance on Form 6

Playing with words? The Election Commission’s shifting stance on Form 6

The Election Commission’s clarification that Form 6 was not modified but only had a declaration attached has triggered controversy after the Supreme Court said it had not approved any changes to the voter enrolment form.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 02:28 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 02:28 PM IST
Playing with words? The Election Commission’s shifting stance on Form 6
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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