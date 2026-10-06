/Playing with words? The Election Commission’s shifting stance on Form 6

Form 6 is a prescribed form that cannot be altered without formal amendment by the central government, subject to parliamentary oversight. During the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the ECI introduced an additional declaration. Initially used in Bihar’s SIR (order dated June 24, 2025), it required applicants to link themselves or their parents/grandparents to earlier electoral rolls from previous SIRs. Later, in July 2026, the online version on the ECINET portal incorporated related questions, making progression through the form contingent on responses, though the statutory paper form remained unchanged.