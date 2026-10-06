/Playing with words? The Election Commission’s shifting stance on Form 6

The Election Commission of India (ECI) finds itself under intense scrutiny over modifications linked to Form 6, the statutory application for enrolling new voters under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. What began as internal dissent has escalated into a public controversy involving media exposés, official clarifications, and a sharp Supreme Court rebuke, raising questions about transparency and procedural propriety.
Just a day after the Supreme Court clarified that it had not approved any modification to Form 6, Election Commission officials on Tuesday asserted that the document itself had not been modified. They explained that a separate declaration had been attached to Form 6 as part of the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) order, which was upheld by the apex court.
The poll panel officials reiterated that there had been no alteration to Form 6, which eligible individuals use to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll.
Form 6 is a prescribed form that cannot be altered without formal amendment by the central government, subject to parliamentary oversight. During the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the ECI introduced an additional declaration. Initially used in Bihar’s SIR (order dated June 24, 2025), it required applicants to link themselves or their parents/grandparents to earlier electoral rolls from previous SIRs. Later, in July 2026, the online version on the ECINET portal incorporated related questions, making progression through the form contingent on responses, though the statutory paper form remained unchanged.
Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi repeatedly objected. In May 2026, they recorded that Form 6 could not be altered without amending the 1960 Rules. On August 13, Sandhu termed the online change “unauthorised and illegal” and demanded its immediate removal, citing risks of harassment to first-time voters. These objections, among 14 instances of dissent against decisions under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, came to light through a detailed Indian Express investigation published on September 23, 2026.
Initially resistant, the ECI responded on September 26. It stated that “the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court” and that statutory forms under the 1960 Rules would apply outside SIR periods. The claim referenced the Supreme Court’s May 27, 2026, judgment upholding Bihar’s SIR framework and the Commission’s residual authority for documentation, while noting such power is “not unbounded.”
That defence unravelled on October 5, 2026. Hearing petitions related to alleged unilateral decisions by CEC Kumar, a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant clarified: “Any modified Form 6 has not been approved by us… When the record is produced, we would like to see who has modified what.” The Court sought ECI records to examine the changes. The specific online modifications post-dated the May judgment and were not examined therein.
Post the Court’s remarks, ECI sources asserted that Form 6 itself “had not been modified”, not even a comma, and that only a declaration was attached under the Bihar protocol, which the Court had considered within the Commission’s powers.
Critics argue this semantic distinction, modifying the form versus attaching a declaration appears as wordplay amid earlier denials and the “upheld by SC” claim.
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