Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe against 'Cockroach Janta Party' campaign & fake advocates

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into activities linked to the “Cockroach Janata Party,” a satirical online campaign that emerged after recent remarks made during Supreme Court proceedings.

The plea also calls for a probe into alleged fake advocates and fraudulent law degrees, arguing that these issues reflect a deeper erosion of professional standards within the legal system, Live Law reported.

Filed by Raja Choudhary, the petition also seeks action against individuals allegedly involved in the commercial misuse of oral courtroom observations, including allegations of trademark appropriation and the monetised dissemination of remarks made during judicial proceedings.

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Filed by Raja Choudhary, the petition also seeks action against individuals allegedly involved in the commercial misuse of oral courtroom observations, including allegations of trademark appropriation and the monetised dissemination of remarks made during judicial proceedings.

According to the plea, oral observations made during a recent hearing were selectively edited, stripped of context, and turned into viral social media content, memes, and commercially circulated material.

The petitioner clarified that the plea does not seek to restrict legitimate criticism of the judiciary, democratic dissent, satire, or constitutionally protected free speech. Instead, it alleges the organised misuse of judicial proceedings through the monetised digital circulation and commercial exploitation of courtroom exchanges.

The petition names the Union of India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Bar Council of India, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as respondents.

The plea has been filed in connection with proceedings held earlier this month in a case involving an advocate seeking designation as a senior advocate. During the hearing, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made certain remarks concerning professional standards and the issue of fake lawyers entering the legal profession.

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During the proceedings, the CJI reportedly compared unemployed youth turning to activism through media, social media, and RTI platforms to cockroaches. He later clarified that the remarks were aimed at individuals entering professions using fake degrees.

The petition states that portions of the courtroom exchange were later selectively clipped and circulated online without context, resulting in trolling, memes, mimicry, and widespread viral dissemination detached from the original judicial proceedings.

Following the controversy over the courtroom remarks, a social media campaign titled “Cockroach Janta Party” emerged and gained considerable traction online.

The plea alleges that the controversy was subsequently turned into a tool for branding, publicity, digital engagement, and commercial activity. It further argues that oral exchanges made during judicial proceedings should not be transformed into commercial digital content, political branding material, or a monetised public spectacle detached from their legal context.