/‘Please don’t rush without registration': J&K LG appeals to Amarnath devotees

In a heartfelt message to lakhs of eager devotees, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has urged pilgrims planning to undertake the sacred Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026 to first secure their valid registration before setting off for Jammu and Kashmir.
Chairing a high-level review meeting today, the Lt Governor took stock of the ground situation, from pilgrim movement and traffic flow to security, accommodation, and overall arrangements, with one clear goal: ensuring every devotee has a safe, smooth, and spiritually fulfilling journey to the Holy Cave.
However, officials are concerned about an unusually large number of pilgrims arriving at the base and transit camps without prior registration. This unexpected rush is creating long waits and unnecessary hardship for everyone involved. With the Supreme Court-mandated daily limit of 10,000 pilgrims per track firmly in place, authorities simply cannot accommodate unregistered travellers beyond the fixed daily quota.
“Only those with a confirmed registration for their allotted date will be allowed to proceed on the tracks,” the Lt Governor emphasised.
He appealed directly to intending pilgrims: “Kindly defer your travel for the next few days if you don’t have a valid permit. This will help avoid disappointment and inconvenience once you reach here.”
The administration is requesting all devotees to complete the mandatory online registration process and obtain their Yatra Registration Permit before beginning their journey. The message is clear and compassionate, the yatra is being conducted with devotees’ safety and comfort as the top priority, in line with the highest court’s directions.
Lt Governor Sinha also reviewed security and logistical arrangements in detail and directed all departments, security forces, Langar organisations, service providers, and NGOs to work in close coordination so that this sacred pilgrimage remains spiritually enriching for every devotee who arrives prepared.
The meeting was attended by top officials, including Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat, and the CEO of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, among others.
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