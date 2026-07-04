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‘Please don’t rush without registration': J&K LG appeals to Amarnath devotees

“Only those with a confirmed registration for their allotted date will be allowed to proceed on the tracks,” the Lt Governor emphasised.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 04:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
‘Please don’t rush without registration': J&K LG appeals to Amarnath devotees
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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