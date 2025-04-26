'Please Let Me Stay Here...': Seema Haider Appeals To PM Modi, Yogi Amid Deportation Fear

Seema Haider, a Pakistani national who left her husband in her home country and illegally moved to India in 2023 to marry her lover Sachin Meena, is now facing trouble amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Recently, the video of Seema Haider went viral on social media, in which she made an emotional appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting permission to stay in India.

"I was once a daughter of Pakistan, but now I am the daughter-in-law of India. Please let me stay here," she said in a video.