Please rescue us: 22 Indians, stuck in Coronavirus-hit Iran, appeal Centre

New Delhi: At least 22 Indians, who are stuck in Iran, on Sunday (March 8) sought help from the central government urging to take steps for their immediate evacuation. According to a report, all the 22 Indian citizens are trapped in Iran's Busher hotel and work at a shipping company.

All these citizens are from different states, including Jammu, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

"Respected sir. we 22 seafarers in Bhushar Hotel (IRAN). Kindly rescue us from IRAN. Due to flight cancellations, we were unable to come. We communicate Indian Embassy Bandar Abbas but we did not get any help from them. Kindly rescue us from IRAN," read a statement, by one of the citizens.

Earlier on March 6, the Health Minister informed the Parliament that efforts are on to bring back Indians stranded in Iran.

Iran on Saturday reported 49 new deaths from the novel Coronavirus and 1,076 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tolls to 194 dead and 6,566 infected. "More than 16,000 people are currently hospitalised as suspect cases," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference as he announced the tolls.

He added that 2,134 of confirmed cases have recovered from the illness. The Islamic republic is battling one of the world's deadliest outbreaks of the disease outside China, where it originated. Iran's capital Tehran remains the worst-hit province in the country, with 1,539 confirmed cases, though the situation is worsening in northern provinces. More than 300 of the new cases were reported in Mazandaran province, a top tourist destination north of Tehran on the Caspian sea.

IranAir has stopped all flights to European destinations, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the Civil Aviation Organization. "With attention to the restrictions that have been placed on (IranAir) flights by Europe for unclear reasons all IranAir flights to European destinations have been suspended until further notice," IRNA reported, citing the statement.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 7 directed officials to identify locations for sufficient quarantine facilities and make provisions for critical care as he reviewed the Coronavirus situation. The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 39.