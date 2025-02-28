'Please, Talk About Men, They Are...': TCS Employee Dies By Suicide, Alleges Harassment By Wife

In a tragic incident, Manav Sharma, an employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), was found dead at his home in Agra on February 24. This is yet another suicide allegedly caused due to martital discord. Earlier, another techie Atul Subhash had died by suicide, accusing his wife and in-laws of torture. In this case, Manav Sharma reportedly died by suicide, allegedly due to harassment by his wife of one year, said multiple media reports. His family attempted to file a complaint at the Sadar police station but claimed that officers refused to register it, citing Maha Shivratri duties. The family later escalated their grievance to the Chief Minister’s portal. In a video, he alleged torture from wife and urged authorities to talk about men. "Please talk about men, they are very lonely," he said in his last video. The video has since gone viral on social media.

Following the complaint, Sadar police registered a case on Thursday night based on a WhatsApp complaint and have launched an investigation into the matter.

Heartbreaking Video Message

Before taking the extreme step, Sharma recorded an emotional seven-minute video, which was later discovered on his phone. In the video, he appeared visibly distressed, pleading for people to "think and talk about men." He blamed his wife for his suffering and apologized to his parents for his decision.

Addressing law enforcement authorities, he stated, "The law needs to protect men, or there will come a time when no men will be left. No man on whom you can shift blame."

He then revealed that he had discovered his wife was in a relationship with someone else but chose to stay silent. Fighting back tears, he continued, "I want to go home. But even now, I request you—please think about men. Someone, please talk about men."

In his final words, he apologized to his parents, saying, "Dad, sorry. Mom, sorry… but as soon as I go, everything will be fine. Things will get better once I die."

Sharma also disclosed that he had previously attempted suicide multiple times, showing scars on his wrist as evidence. Before ending the video, he urged, "Don’t blame my parents." His final words were, "Okay then, peace out."

Wife Responds to Allegations

Following Sharma’s death, his wife, Nikita Sharma, shared her version of events, claiming she was being unfairly accused. She alleged that after learning about her past, Manav turned to alcohol and became aggressive, often engaging in violent arguments. She stated that she had informed his family about his behavior, but they dismissed her concerns and advised her to manage the situation herself, said multiple media reports.

Nikita also claimed that she had saved Manav from suicide on three separate occasions. "I pulled him back from the edge and brought him back home. But in the end, he was the one who left me at my parents’ house," she said.

She further alleged that she had made several calls to his family on the day of his death, trying to check on him, but her calls were ignored. After his final rites, she claimed she was thrown out of the house, with his family blaming her for his death.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the circumstances that led to Sharma’s tragic demise.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).