Plotting Another Pahalgam-Style Bloodbath? ISI’s Drone-Driven Terror Plan In Kashmir Exposed

New Delhi: It is a script straight out of a war-room thriller, but all too real. Pakistan’s spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is reportedly orchestrating a new plot to reignite terror in Kashmir and this time, it is not through AK-47s or suicide vests, but drones and underground bunkers.

According to an intelligence dossier, the ISI held a high-level secret meeting on May 14 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) that was attended by Lashkar-e-Toiba trainers and terror guides. Their agenda is unleash a wave of drone-assisted and targeted attacks inside Kashmir Valley – echoing the deadly Pahalgam-style strikes of the past.

The new terror blueprint centres around drone warfare. Before any militant crosses the Line of Control (LoC), ISI drones will first hover over Indian Army patrol routes, bunkers and posts to gather real-time intelligence on deployment, patrol timings and terrain vulnerabilities. This high-tech recon is designed to help terrorists slip in through India’s weakest military gaps – unseen, undetected and ready to kill.

As part of the strategy, all major terror launchpads in PoK are being relocated and fortified underground, safe from Indian counterstrikes. Intelligence inputs reveal that Pakistan is actively constructing new concrete bunkers, and civilians in border villages are being armed and trained militarily to form a first line of defense against any Indian retaliation.

Civilians are the prime target again of this new plan. The ISI has revived the old playbook – specifically instructing terror groups to attack non-Kashmiri migrant workers, religious pilgrims and soft civilian targets, especially during high-profile events like the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Officials fear a repeat of the Pahalgam and Anantnag attacks, only this time with deadlier tech and surgical execution.

The ISI’s push does not end at the LoC. Sources confirm that long-dormant Over Ground Worker (OGW) networks inside Jammu & Kashmir are being revived. These sleeper agents – locals who offer shelter, logistics and intel to terrorists – are being reactivated for the next phase of Pakistan’s covert war.

Replacing retired guides, the ISI will now allegedly use fresh recruits from PoK and Pakistan to help infiltrators navigate the treacherous terrain.

Terror units are now reportedly in position, waiting for the green light. They have clear instructions – strike hard and fast. The objective is to shatter peace in Kashmir and reignite fear just as India prepares for one of its holiest pilgrimages.

As this dark plan unravels, Indian security forces are on maximum alert. Surveillance has intensified not just on the ground but in the skies.