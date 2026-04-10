Plutonium bomb fear? Why India’s nuclear reactor breakthrough is worrying Pakistan

New Delhi: India’s progress in its nuclear energy programme has drawn reactions from across the border after the successful development of the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed it as an important step in India’s long-term nuclear energy plans.

The PFBR is part of India’s effort to strengthen its energy security using advanced nuclear technology. Officials describe it as a fully indigenous project that supports the country’s move toward reducing dependence on fossil fuels over time. The development is also seen as a step forward in expanding India’s position among countries with advanced nuclear capabilities.

Pakistan raises concerns over reactor design

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Following the announcement, Pakistan’s arms control adviser and member of the Strategic Plans Division, Zahir Kazmi, posted on X expressing concerns about the reactor.

He said the PFBR in Kalpakkam operates outside International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards. He also stated that India’s post confirmed the reactor had reached criticality, meaning it has started a sustained nuclear chain reaction.

He described the 500 MWe sodium-cooled fast breeder reactor as one that uses mixed-oxide fuel containing plutonium and uranium. He added that the reactor is designed to produce more fissile material than it consumes by using a uranium blanket, which he said could lead to additional plutonium production and open a path toward thorium-based fuel use in the future.

He also alleged that India’s fast breeder reactors are not placed under regular international safeguards. According to him, this limits external verification of how the material produced inside the system is used.

Concerns around safeguards and oversight

The Pakistani official further stated that since these reactors are not under the IAEA monitoring, there is no routine external check on whether materials could be diverted for purposes beyond civilian use.

He also referred to India’s nuclear arrangement under international agreements signed in the past, arguing that the PFBR operates outside certain safeguard provisions.

The Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu — the one announced by PM Modi on 6 April 2026 — is outside @iaeaorg IAEA safeguards.

Modi’s post confirmed it attained criticality (first sustained chain reaction). This 500 MWe indigenous sodium-cooled fast… pic.twitter.com/8fOujlQU1d — Zahir Kazmi (@zahirhkazmi) April 7, 2026

Experts familiar with nuclear policy said that fast breeder reactors are designed to generate additional fuel while producing power, which is an important part of their efficiency model.

India’s position on the programme

India treats the PFBR programme as part of its broader energy strategy. The emphasis is on building long-term energy security and expanding nuclear power generation capacity.

The country’s nuclear programme also includes plans for future use of thorium-based fuel cycles, which are considered an important part of its three-stage nuclear energy strategy.

Officials said India’s nuclear infrastructure is guided by national security priorities and energy requirements, and strategic systems are not placed under external oversight.

Strategic energy push continues

The PFBR milestone has been presented within India as a step forward in developing advanced nuclear technology and reducing reliance on imported fuels. The project is also part of broader efforts to strengthen domestic energy production capacity.

While concerns have been raised from Pakistan over the reactor’s design and safeguards status, India continues to present the programme as a civilian energy initiative linked to long-term sustainability goals.