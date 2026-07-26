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PM announces exam reform task force under Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani

PM Modi announces a high-powered task force led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to recommend reforms in India’s examination system and protect students’ futures.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 07:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 07:51 PM IST
PM announces exam reform task force under Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani
Image Credit: ANI/X/@narendramodi

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