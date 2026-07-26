/PM announces exam reform task force under Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the creation of a high-powered task force, to be led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, that will recommend reforms to India’s examination system.
In a video message shared on X, the Prime Minister said the Centre has been taking several steps to protect the future of students. He added that those who “played with the future of students” are now in jail.
HIGH POWERED TASK FORCE on examination reforms under the leadership of Shri Nandan Nilekani constituted.@NandanNilekani pic.twitter.com/mMpmPdIEL5— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2026
The Prime Minister said the government has already introduced a fast-track court code and is also preparing to bring a new law with stringent provisions in Parliament to address examination-related irregularities.
Stressing the need for long-term reforms, he said the government is focusing on making the examination system more reliable and transparent while ensuring greater use of technology.
Keeping these objectives in mind, PM Modi announced the decision to set up a high-powered task force under the leadership of Nandan Nilekani.
According to the Prime Minister, the task force will focus on examination reforms and submit its recommendations at the earliest. He said the government will act on the panel’s report to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations.
The panel was formed a day after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister, following nearly seven weeks of CJP-led student and youth protests over paper leaks that began at Jantar Mantar and later spread across the country.
The protest, which started on June 20, gained intensity after police action against demonstrators on July 20 and later received support from several student organisations and activists, including Wangchuk, who undertook a prolonged hunger strike in solidarity with the movement.
The Union government is set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, July 27, to strengthen the legal framework against examination-related fraud. The proposed amendments seek to reinforce the 2024 law by prescribing harsher punishments, ensuring time-bound investigations and trials, and establishing special fast-track courts for speedy justice.
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