PM-CARES For Children: How it will support education of kids orphaned due to COVID-19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 29, 2021) announced to help the children who have been orphaned due to COVID-19 and said that they will be supported under the 'PM-CARES for Children' scheme.

The Prime Minister put out a number of welfare measures for kids who lost their parents to the virus, including ensuring a corpus of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 23 years of age and providing for their education.

While announcing these measures, PM Modi emphasized that children represent the future of the country and the country will do everything possible to support and protect them so that they develop as strong citizens and have a bright future. PM Modi also expressed that in such trying times it is our duty, as a society, to care for our children and instil hope for a bright future.

The COVID-19 has so far infected over 2.77 crore people and has taken over 3.22 lakh lives across India.

School Education for children under 10 years:

The child will be given admission to the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar. If the child is admitted to a private school, the fees as per the RTE norms will be given from the PM CARES. The PM-CARES will also pay for expenditure on the uniform, textbooks and notebooks.

School Education for children between 11-18 years:

The child will be given admission to any Central Government residential school such as Sainik School, Navodaya Vidyalaya etc. In case the child is to be continued under the care of Guardian/ grandparents/ extended family, then he or she will be given admission in the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar. If the child is admitted to a private school, the fees as per the RTE norms will be given from the PM CARES. The PM CARES will also pay for expenditure on the uniform, textbooks and notebooks.

Support for Higher Education:

The child will be assisted in obtaining an education loan for Professional courses / Higher Education in India as per the existing Education Loan norms. The interest on this loan will be paid by the PM CARES. As an alternative, scholarship equivalent to the tuition fees/course fees for undergraduate or vocational courses as per Government norms will be provided to such children under Central or State Government Schemes. For children who are not eligible under the existing scholarship schemes, PM CARES will provide an equivalent scholarship.

