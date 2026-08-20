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  • /'PM Does not CARE': Kharge slams center over PM CARES, draws parallel to Ram temple donation theft row

'PM Does not CARE': Kharge slams center over PM CARES, draws parallel to Ram temple donation theft row

Kharge linked his criticism of the PM CARES Fund to the Ram Mandir Trust, referring to what he alleged was "Chanda Chori" or donation-related theft.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
'PM Does not CARE': Kharge slams center over PM CARES, draws parallel to Ram temple donation theft row
Image Credit: IANS

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