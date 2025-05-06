Advertisement
MALLIKARJUN KHARGE ON PM MODI

'PM Had Intel Of Terror Attack, Cancelled His J&K Visit': Kharge's BIG Claim

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has made a big claim during his speech at the Samvidhan Bachao Rally in Ranchi and said that PM Modi had an intelligence report 3 days ahead of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. 

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress Chief, Mallikarjun Kharge has claimed that he read in newspapers that an intelligence report was sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi three days before the heinous attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. 

In the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, 26 people lost their lives. Addressing the Samvidhan Bachao Rally in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Kharge also said that the government has accepted that there was an intelligence failure. 

The Congress Leader said, “There was an intelligence failure, the government has accepted it, and they will resolve it. If they knew this, why didn't they do anything?... I got information that 3 days before the attack, an intelligence report was sent to PM Modi, and therefore he cancelled his programme to visit Kashmir, I also read this in a newspaper.”

Also Read: From PM Modi Meetings To Mock Drill Amid Pak Tension – 10 Key Updates After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Congress President's comments came as India and Pakistan's relations are tense. 

(with ANI inputs)

