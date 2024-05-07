PM Made 22 Billionaires, We Will Make Crores Of People 'Lakhpati': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, claiming that he wanted to hand over 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' belonging to tribals to industrialists. Gandhi promised at an election rally in Chaibasa, Jharkhand, that if elected, he would make crores of people 'lakhpati'. He said that the purpose of this Lok Sabha election is to save the Constitution and the rights of tribals, the poor, and the underprivileged, and that INDIA bloc leaders were willing to give their lives to do so.





The former Congress president stated, "PM wants to hand over tribals' 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' to 14-15 industrialists...he made 22 people billionaires during his 10-year tenure..." If elected, we will create crores of lakhpatis and provide poor women with Rs 1 lakh per year. He also promised to provide one-year apprenticeship to unemployed diploma holders and graduates.