PM Made 22 Billionaires, We Will Make Crores Of People 'Lakhpati': Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised at an election rally in Chaibasa, Jharkhand, that if elected, he would make crores of people 'lakhpati'.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, claiming that he wanted to hand over 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' belonging to tribals to industrialists. Gandhi promised at an election rally in Chaibasa, Jharkhand, that if elected, he would make crores of people 'lakhpati'. He said that the purpose of this Lok Sabha election is to save the Constitution and the rights of tribals, the poor, and the underprivileged, and that INDIA bloc leaders were willing to give their lives to do so.
