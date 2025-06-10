PM Meets Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari & Other Op Sindoor Delegates, Says 'Proud Of Their Work'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tuesday, met with members of seven multi-party delegations that recently embarked on a diplomatic mission to over 30 countries. The delegations, comprising MPs from various parties, former parliamentarians, and senior diplomats, were tasked with highlighting India's strong stance against terrorism, particularly in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The meeting, held at the Prime Minister's residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in Delhi, provided a platform for the delegation members to share their experiences and insights from their international outreach. The delegations had been sent as part of India's diplomatic campaign to draw attention to the country's resolve against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and reinforce its commitment to global peace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hosted members of the various delegations who went to various countries, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Delegation members talked about their meetings in different nations.



The delegations, consisting of MPs from across Party lines, former MPs and… pic.twitter.com/NjCXuIGodS — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hosted members of the various delegations who went to various countries, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Delegation members talked about their meetings in different nations.



The delegations, consisting of MPs from across Party lines, former MPs and… pic.twitter.com/A3v5VkVMNn — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hosted members of the various delegations who went to various countries, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Delegation members talked about their meetings in different nations.



The delegations, consisting of MPs from across Party lines, former MPs and… pic.twitter.com/LP86ciIsJB — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hosted members of the various delegations who went to various countries, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.



The delegation members talked about their meetings in different nations. The delegations, consisting of MPs from across Party lines, former MPs and… pic.twitter.com/Yo4bVq6Cdn — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hosted members of various delegations who went to various countries, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Delegation members talked about their meetings in different nations.



The delegations, consisting of MPs from across party lines,… pic.twitter.com/5kR6cjuoNe — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the delegation and wrote on X, "Met members of the various delegations who represented India in different countries and elaborated on India's commitment to peace and the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism. We are all proud of how they put forward India's voice."

Met members of the various delegations who represented India in different countries and elaborated on India's commitment to peace and the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism. We are all proud of the manner in which they put forward India's voice. pic.twitter.com/MZqQYgsAEp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2025

The presence of leaders from both the ruling alliance and the opposition lent a bipartisan character to the initiative. The delegations were headed by prominent leaders, including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda from the BJP, Shashi Tharoor from the Congress, Sanjay Jha from the JD(U), Shrikant Shinde from the Shiv Sena, Kanimozhi from the DMK, and Supriya Sule from the NCP(SP). The inclusion of MPs like Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM), Manish Tewari (Congress), and Prem Chand Gupta (RJD) further underscored the government's efforts to present a unified front on an issue of national importance.

MPs' Reaction After Meeting PM Modi:

On PM Modi's meeting with members of various MPs delegations, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says,"...He was certainly very pleasant to all of us. He saw this as an opportunity to thank the delegations for their service, and he was very pleasant and spent more than an hour with all of us. He walked around the lawn to different tables, talking to different groups of people. We all chatted with him in an informal way. It wasn't a formal meeting at all. It was a good, lively, informal meeting. Even those of us who had given him our reports on the trip did not present those reports. We all shared many things with him, and with time, it will be apparent. A general proposition I noticed was that every country said it was a very good idea for Members of Parliament to visit them. We all suggested that we should make this a practice more often. The PM certainly seems to take that idea onboard."

#WATCH | On PM Modi's meeting with members of various MPs delegations, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says,"...He was certainly very pleasant to all of us. He saw this as an opportunity to thank the delegations for their service, and he was very pleasant and spent more than an hour… pic.twitter.com/3P7At6ncyD — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025

Congress MP and multi-party MP delegation member Manish Tewari says, "It was an informal interaction, and the members of various delegations shared their impressions with the Prime Minister, who heard everybody out. He conveyed his own impressions. On the whole, it was an informal and freewheeling conversation. Most importantly, everybody was able to share the inputs they had collected across various nations. It was a holistic and comprehensive conversation."

#WATCH | On meeting with PM Modi, Congress MP and multi-party MP delegation member Manish Tewari says, "It was an informal interaction, and the members of various delegations shared their impressions with the Prime Minister, who heard everybody out. He conveyed his own… pic.twitter.com/QGlqaq7JBB — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025

AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi did not attend the all-party delegation meeting with PM Modi this evening. In a phone conversation with ANI, he says, "I am out of the country. I had to go to Dubai due to a medical emergency. I had to go suddenly due to the ill health of my relative and childhood friend. I had informed my delegation leader, Baijayant Panda, about this."

Each delegation had a specific regional focus, with teams visiting key capitals in the US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia. The Indian teams engaged with foreign leaders and representatives, discussing counter-terrorism cooperation, strategic partnerships, and addressing concerns related to misinformation and propaganda. The outreach was aimed at projecting national unity and ensuring that the global community hears one voice from India on terrorism.

AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi did not attend the all-party delegation meeting with PM Modi this evening.



In a phone conversation with ANI, he says, "I am out of the country. I had to go to Dubai due to a medical emergency. I had to go suddenly due to the ill health of my… pic.twitter.com/eumCzrRyu4 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025

After meeting with PM Modi, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, a member of the all-party delegation, says, "The PM interacted with members of all seven delegations. He gave one hour to all the delegations. The members of the delegations shared their experiences with him. All delegations said that if such engagements continue, it would benefit the country. All countries appreciated the message of zero tolerance towards terrorism."

#WATCH | After meeting with PM Modi, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, member of all-party delegation, says, "The PM interacted with members of all seven delegations. He gave one hour to all the delegations. The members of the delegations shared their experiences with him. All… pic.twitter.com/PBH3gxJ8ne — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025

"We shared our experience with the PM, which he listened to carefully," says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP & delegation member, Priyanka Chaturvedi, after a meeting of multi-party delegations with PM Modi.

#WATCH | "We shared our experience with the PM, which he listened to carefully," says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP & delegation member, Priyanka Chaturvedi, after a meeting of multi-party delegations with PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/kjHstrlnUL — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025

The External Affairs Ministry had earlier appreciated the teams for representing India's stance effectively in international forums. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also held a separate interaction with the delegates, praising their role in building global awareness about the threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan. The government's diplomatic offensive is part of a larger effort to counter Pakistan's attempts to internationalize the Kashmir issue while downplaying cross-border terrorism.

The Prime Minister's interaction with the delegates marked a significant phase in India's diplomatic offensive post-Operation Sindoor. The meeting demonstrated India's commitment to combating terrorism and its determination to engage with the global community on this critical issue. As the delegations shared their experiences and insights, it became clear that India's message of unity and resolve against terrorism resonated with nations around the world.

The diplomatic mission undertaken by the multi-party delegations is a testament to India's commitment to global peace and security. By presenting a united front against terrorism, India has sent a strong message to the international community. As the country continues to face the threat of terrorism, the global community must stand together in condemnation of this menace. India's diplomatic efforts in this regard are a significant step towards achieving this goal.

(With Inputs from ANI)