India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, born in Gujarat on September 17, 1950, is 75 years old. Rather than indulging in private celebrations, his birthday will be observed with a series of national public service and development activities, as has been his practice throughout his years in power. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is currently in power, will formally commence its 'Sewa Pakhwada'—a fortnight-long series of functions intended to highlight the Prime Minister's focus on social welfare.

Although a birthday trip to Bihar to attend the spiritual Pitru Paksha Mela has not been confirmed, a number of states and party organisations have made firm arrangements to mark the milestone.

A Glance At Scheduled Activities On September 17

The events for the day are a mix of new initiative launches and public campaigning activities.

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also open 15 developmental projects, including new hospital blocks and health centers. The day will also witness the launch of a "Thank You Modiji" programme at Kartavya Path with a blood donation camp and an exhibition.

Odisha: In honor of the Prime Minister, the state government will kick off the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, with 75 lakh saplings planted in a single day in Odisha.

Uttar Pradesh: The state will launch a 'Poshan Abhiyan' on women's and girls' health and a 'Kaushal Mahotsav' where 7,500 candidates will receive appointment letters. A big tree plantation drive to form 'Namo Van' and 'Namo Parks' is in the works.

Pune: A dazzling drone show is to mark the Prime Minister's record of achievements during his 11 years in office.

Looking Back At Previous Birthday Celebrations

For several years, PM Modi's birthday has been used as a platform to launch important welfare programs and national initiatives.

2024: On his 74th birthday, PM Modi traveled to Odisha to inaugurate over Rs 3,800 crore worth of projects and launched the state flagship women-focused scheme, 'SUBHADRA'.

2023: He launched the PM Vishwakarma Yojana to help artisans and craftsmen and inaugurated important infrastructure projects, including the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) in New Delhi.

2022: The Prime Minister's 72nd birthday saw eight cheetahs being released back into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, a historic wildlife conservation project.

2021: On his 71st birthday, a record 2.26 crore doses of vaccine were given in a day at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020: Celebrations were curtailed amid the pandemic, and the BJP held "Sewa Saptah" (Service Week) to deliver rations and conduct blood donation camps for the underprivileged.

2019: He celebrated his 69th birthday in his native state of Gujarat, speaking at a rally near the Statue of Unity and marking the "Namami Narmada" festival.

