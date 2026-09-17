Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Quran Khwani and dazzling diyas: How the Muslim community and BJP minority morcha are marking PM Modi's 76th birthday

Quran Khwani and dazzling diyas: How the Muslim community and BJP minority morcha are marking PM Modi's 76th birthday

PM Modi's 76th Birthday: Marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, members of the Muslim community and BJP Minority Morcha organised Quran khwani, prayers, and lamp lighting at prominent dargahs across India.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 03:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Quran Khwani and dazzling diyas: How the Muslim community and BJP minority morcha are marking PM Modi's 76th birthday
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Quran Khwani and dazzling diyas: How the Muslim community and BJP minority morcha are marking PM Modi's 76th birthday
2
3
4
5