PM Modi's 76th Birthday: Individuals associated with the Muslim community and BJP Minority Morcha are celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday with special spiritual prayers, community services, and lamp lighting at various Sufi shrines throughout India. Special events have been arranged, including activities like cake cutting and Quran khwani, in order to celebrate 25 years of the prime minister's service in the public sector, especially in places such as Delhi, Varanasi, Meerut, and Ajmer.
Various Muslim community groups have gathered in several states to pray for the long life and good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Moradabad and Meerut gatherings: Women in local communities had their prayers in honor of Prime Minister Modi by cutting a cake and reading special verses from the holy book.
Major urban centers: Arranged programs in Delhi, Lucknow, Bhopal, and Mumbai were conducted under Muslim Rashtriya Manch and other banners emphasising communal harmony and social welfare.
Welfare programs: In accordance with the Sewa Sankalp campaign, people distributed food and fruits, among other things, in the form of medical camps and cleanliness drives.
With the onset of evening, several historical Sufi dargahs in the country have been lighting thousands of lamps to mark the milestone of the Prime Minister.
Historical dargahs: There are special programs being held at Ajmer Sharif, Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah, and Dewa Sharif, involving chador poshi and lighting of lamps.
The Nizamuddin milestone: According to the BJP Minority Morcha leaders of Delhi, lighting of 723 lamps is also being done in the Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah along with other celebrations coinciding with its Urs.
Programs organised by Varanasi: People who have benefited from triple talaq law and SHGs in Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency are holding a special deepotsav program.
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