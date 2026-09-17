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'Buon Compleanno, My Friend': Giorgia Meloni sparks global birthday buzz for PM Modi

Global leaders including Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Benjamin Netanyahu extended warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 06:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
'Buon Compleanno, My Friend': Giorgia Meloni sparks global birthday buzz for PM Modi
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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'Buon Compleanno, My Friend': Giorgia Meloni sparks global birthday buzz for PM Modi
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