/'Buon Compleanno, My Friend': Giorgia Meloni sparks global birthday buzz for PM Modi

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, and President of the United States Donald Trump extended warm wishes on the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other world leaders on Thursday. In light of his global stature and alliances, politicians both internationally and in India have filled social media websites with wishes for his leadership.
Buon compleanno al mio amico @narendramodi, a cui auguro salute, energia e successo.— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 17, 2026
Italia e India continuano a rafforzare il loro profondo legame di amicizia, costruendo insieme un futuro di cooperazione e prosperità per le nostre Nazioni.
Leaders around the globe lauded the growing connection between their countries and India under Modi's leadership.
Giorgia Meloni: The Prime Minister of Italy wished his "friend" a happy birthday in X, wishing him good health and success while emphasizing the continued building of a bright future by the two countries.
Vladimir Putin: The President of Russia lauded Modi's personal contribution towards maintaining the privileged strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi as well as his reputation globally.
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu: While President Trump's embassy sent him congratulatory wishes, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli PM, appreciated Modi's leadership in turning India into a global power and establishing an exceptional democratic alliance.
Prominent Indian political leaders from across the aisle also set aside partisan lines to extend their greetings.
Opposition leaders: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi shared a concise message wishing the Prime Minister good health and a long life.
Regional leaders: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay conveyed heartfelt wishes, commending Modi's dedication toward building a strong nation.
Cabinet and party colleagues: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the BJP's nationwide birthday tributes.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.