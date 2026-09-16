/MP: Ujjain to glow with 25 lakh diyas as Nitin Nabin joins PM Modi birthday event tomorrow

Around 25 lakh diyas are set to illuminate Ujjain on Thursday as the BJP marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday, with national president Nitin Nabin joining the large-scale programme on the banks of the Kshipra river. The Ujjain event will be one of the biggest programmes in Madhya Pradesh under the BJP’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a nationwide campaign linked to what the party describes as PM Modi's 25 years of public service. PM Modi became Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001, before becoming Prime Minister in 2014.