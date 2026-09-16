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  • /MP: Ujjain to glow with 25 lakh diyas as Nitin Nabin joins PM Modi birthday event tomorrow

MP: Ujjain to glow with 25 lakh diyas as Nitin Nabin joins PM Modi birthday event tomorrow

Ujjain plans around 25 lakh diyas for PM Modi's 76th birthday as BJP chief Nitin Nabin visits Ram Ghat and launches a Swamitva registration drive in Indore.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 05:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 05:53 PM IST
MP: Ujjain to glow with 25 lakh diyas as Nitin Nabin joins PM Modi birthday event tomorrow
Image Credit: IANS. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Nitin Nabin.

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