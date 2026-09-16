/MP: Ujjain to glow with 25 lakh diyas as Nitin Nabin joins PM Modi birthday event tomorrow

Around 25 lakh diyas are set to illuminate Ujjain on Thursday as the BJP marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday, with national president Nitin Nabin joining the large-scale programme on the banks of the Kshipra river. The Ujjain event will be one of the biggest programmes in Madhya Pradesh under the BJP’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a nationwide campaign linked to what the party describes as PM Modi's 25 years of public service. PM Modi became Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001, before becoming Prime Minister in 2014.
Party organisers in Madhya Pradesh are positioning Ujjain alongside major celebrations and campaign activity linked to Varanasi and Vadnagar in Gujarat. The wider Seva Sankalp programme includes a separate Vadnagar-to-Varanasi initiative, connecting PM Modi's birthplace with his parliamentary constituency.
Nitin Nabin is scheduled to reach Ujjain on Thursday after attending programmes in Indore. In the evening, he will take part in the Shipra Aarti at Ram Ghat and light the symbolic 'Ashirvad Ka Diya' as part of the Seva Sankalp campaign. A Bhajan Sandhya is also scheduled at Ram Ghat later in the evening.
Current reports say around 25 lakh diyas are expected to be lit along the Kshipra riverfront during the programme. Earlier preparations announced by the Madhya Pradesh government had also called for a large-scale diya-lighting ceremony in Ujjain on PM Modi's birthday.
The 'Ashirvad Ka Diya' campaign is one of several activities planned under Seva Sankalp. The BJP has said families and beneficiaries of government schemes will be encouraged to light lamps as the party marks PM Modi's 25-year milestone in public office.
Before travelling to Ujjain, Nabin is due to arrive at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Indore on Thursday. His schedule includes a programme at Gandhi Nagar Ground, where he is expected to launch a new statewide registration process under the SVAMITVA scheme.
SVAMITVA, short for Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas, is an existing government scheme. The Indore programme concerns the opening of a new registration process in Madhya Pradesh rather than the launch of the scheme itself.
Nitin Nabin will stay overnight in Ujjain and visit the Mahakaleshwar Temple early on September 18. He is scheduled to attend the Bhasma Aarti at the Jyotirlinga temple and offer prayers before returning to Indore.
The two-day Madhya Pradesh visit combines BJP organisational programmes, the Indore SVAMITVA registration event and religious engagements in Ujjain as the party begins its month-long Seva Sankalp campaign around PM Modi's birthday and 25 years since he first took office as Gujarat chief minister.
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