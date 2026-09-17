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  • /No cakes, only service: Inside PM Modi's massive 76th birthday plan across India

No cakes, only service: Inside PM Modi's massive 76th birthday plan across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday, but the BJP has planned much more than a one-day birthday event. Here's what is planned across India and why October 7 is another major date in PM Modi's political career.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 05:07 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
No cakes, only service: Inside PM Modi's massive 76th birthday plan across India
Image Credit: ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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No cakes, only service: Inside PM Modi's massive 76th birthday plan across India
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