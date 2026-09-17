Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday, but the BJP has planned much more than a one-day birthday event. The party has begun its month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan across India, with blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, welfare outreach and youth programmes planned until October 17 as PM Modi also nears 25 years as a head of government.
The 2026 programme brings together two dates linked to PM Modi's political career. September 17 is his 76th birthday, while October 7 marks 25 years since he was sworn in as Gujarat chief minister in 2001.
PM Modi remained Gujarat chief minister until 2014, when he became Prime Minister. He returned to office for a third term as PM in 2024.
The BJP has tied the two dates together through its Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, which runs from September 17 to October 17. The party has announced programmes involving its workers, young people and beneficiaries of government schemes across the country.
The campaign begins with Seva Diwas on September 17. Blood donation camps, health programmes and cleanliness drives are among the activities planned in different parts of the country.
One of the programmes is called "Aashirwad Ka Diya". Beneficiaries of government schemes have been asked to light earthen lamps at their homes at 7 pm.
States are also holding their own programmes. In Delhi, for example, the government has announced health camps, worker registration, plantation programmes and cleanliness drives as part of the month-long campaign.
The BJP has announced a series of programmes connecting Vadnagar in Gujarat, where PM Modi was born, with Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, the Lok Sabha constituency he represents.
Youth rallies and other events are planned as part of this programme. The party has also announced a Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra and activities at district headquarters.
Other programmes will focus on students and young people. Competitions on the theme of Viksit Bharat 2047, street plays and outreach at Anganwadi centres are among the activities announced by the party.
Another part of the campaign is aimed directly at people who may be eligible for government welfare schemes.
Seva Setu camps will be held at the local level to help people learn about schemes and access benefits for which they qualify. Similar programmes announced by state governments include medical check-ups, sanitation work and public service camps.
October 7, marks 25 years since PM Modi was sworn in as chief minister of Gujarat. He took office on October 7, 2001, and remained chief minister until moving to New Delhi as Prime Minister in 2014.
The BJP is using this year's birthday campaign to mark that 25-year period. The party has said the month-long programme will focus on public service, government schemes and PM Modi's record in office.
September 17 has coincided with government and BJP programmes several times during PM Modi's tenure as Prime Minister.
On his birthday in 2022, PM Modi released cheetahs brought from Namibia into Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. In 2023, the government launched the PM Vishwakarma scheme for traditional artisans and craftspeople.
The BJP has also used PM Modi's birthday in previous years to begin service campaigns and organise health, welfare and cleanliness programmes. This year, however, the programme stretches for a full month as the party marks both his 76th birthday and the October anniversary of his taking office in Gujarat.
The historical birthday examples are supported by official records and contemporary reporting. PM Modi released the Namibian cheetahs at Kuno on September 17, 2022, while earlier BJP birthday programmes have included government schemes and public outreach.
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