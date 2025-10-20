Advertisement
'Gave Sleepless Nights To Pakistan': PM Modi Praises INS Vikrant On Diwali

Prime Minister Modi celebrated Diwali with the armed forces personnel aboard India’s indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2025, 11:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with the armed forces personnel aboard India’s indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, off the coast of Goa and Karwar. Continuing his tradition of spending the festival with security forces, the Prime Minister interacted with Navy officers and sailors, extending festive greetings and lauding their dedication to protecting the nation’s maritime borders.

Addressing the personnel, PM Modi said, "Today, on one side I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers."

While celebrating Diwali at INS Vikrant, PM Modi said, "I am fortunate that this time I am celebrating this holy festival of Diwali among all you brave soldiers of the Navy."

Recalling Operation Sindoor, PM Modi praised INS Vikrant  and said, "We saw a few months back how Vikrant, only through its name, gave sleepless nights to Pakistan,"

