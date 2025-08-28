PM Modi Abused At Bihar Rally: BJP Slams Congress, Calls It A “Gali Wali Party” Of Fake Gandhi Family

BJP on Thursday attacked the Congress after a video from Rahul Gandhi’s Bihar rally went viral, showing unidentified men allegedly abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party said Congress, once linked to the freedom struggle, should be ashamed of such remarks.

The video, shared widely on social media, purportedly shows unidentified individuals using Hindi slurs against PM Modi from the dais of Rahul Gandhi's ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ rally in Bihar.

'Gali Wali Party' Led By 'Fake Gandhi Family'

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Sambit Patra hit out at the Congress over the alleged abuse, calling it a "Gali Wali Party" led by the “fake Gandhi family” with a sense of entitlement.

"The party that used to associate itself with the freedom struggle should be ashamed for making such remarks against the late mother of the Prime Minister, who passed away at the age of 100 years. The party (Congress) has become a 'Gali Wali' Party that belongs to the fake Gandhi family who have a sense of entitlement," Patra said.

Patra further alleged that Congress resorts to such conduct whenever it fails to secure political power.

"If they are not able to secure political power, they will start abusing a democratically elected leader. Bihar has been the land that gave birth to great leaders, knowledge and traditions and the people there are watching this and will respond to this."

Former Indian Youth Congress National Secretary Condemns The Remarks

Following the controversy, former Indian Youth Congress National Secretary Mohd Naushad condemned the remarks and said the Congress would never stoop to such "cheap and disgraceful behavior."

Naushad suggested the incident could have been orchestrated by opposition elements or individuals with vested interests.

"Yesterday I had a program in Bitholi as part of Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra. We have been party workers for 20 years and we would never stoop to such cheap and disgraceful behavior. He is our country’s Prime Minister, the Prime Minister of the entire nation. I have inquired about this and as soon as Rahul Gandhi arrived, we followed him with the crowd towards the Muzaffarpur rally. Whoever made such abusive remarks or engaged in this behavior, I strongly condemn it and I apologize for it. I seek forgiveness. It is also possible that this was done by someone from the opposition or by people with vested interests, as there are always people wanting tickets," IANS quoted Naushad as saying.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Rahul Gandhi is leading his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, accompanied by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Recently, Priyanka Gandhi also joined the yatra, which aims to garner support for voter rights ahead of the upcoming elections and highlight issues of unemployment, inflation and farmers' concerns.

