NewsIndiaPM Modi accuses TMC of ‘gross disrespect’ to President Murmu in Bengal
'PM MODI

PM Modi accuses TMC of ‘gross disrespect’ to President Murmu in Bengal

Speaking at a public rally in Delhi, Modi highlighted that President Murmu, a tribal leader herself, attended a key event celebrating Santhal traditions, yet TMC allegedly boycotted it despite its significance for her community and heritage.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2026, 02:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi accuses TMC of ‘gross disrespect’ to President Murmu in Bengal(Photo:IANS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led West Bengal government for showing "gross disrespect" to President Droupadi Murmu during her recent state visit.

"Today, as the nation celebrates International Women's Day, it is deeply concerning that just yesterday, the TMC government in West Bengal demonstrated gross disrespect towards the honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu. President Murmu ji visited Bengal to attend a significant celebration honouring the Santhal tribal tradition.However, the TMC chose to boycott this sacred and important event, which holds great meaning for both the President and the tribal community, given that the President herself is from a tribal background and has shown deep concern for the Santhal community," PM Modi said.

"The TMC government's actions not only resulted in the mismanagement of the event but also constituted an affront to the President, the Constitution, and the noble tradition of democracy in our country," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi hailed a key milestone in women's empowerment on the occasion of International Working Women’s Day, noting that the government's "Lakhpati Didi" initiative has successfully enabled three crore women to reach this goal.

"Today, on the occasion of International Women's Day, I am delighted to share some wonderful news with the women of our country. A few years ago, we made a commitment to empower 3 crore women to become "Lakhpati Didi." At the time, many doubted our resolve and dismissed it as a political move. However, I am proud to announce that we have fulfilled our promise--more than 3 crore women have now achieved the milestone of becoming Lakhpati Didi," the Prime Minister said.

Controversy erupted on Saturday, when President Droupadi Murmu, during her event in Darjeeling, expressed displeasure with the West Bengal government for not receiving her upon arrival, and not attending her event.

"If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come. But she did not," Murmu said, referring to Banerjee.

(with ANI inputs)
 

