PM Modi to address the nation tonight at 8:30 PM: Focus on women's reservation bill failure

The Prime Minister's office has announced the Prime Minister will be addressing Indian citizens via TV for one hour starting at 830 pm. This address comes right on the heels of what many people believe to be the most significant failure because the (61st) amendment failed by 2/3 of the vote needed. The bill would have granted women in India 33 percent of seats in the Parliament and State Assembly. The bill would also have allowed for the Lok Sabha to expand from 543 to 850.

PM Modi alleged that the opposition "lacks the will to support women" because if they did so, they would be waiting for all of the votes possible to be counted, and they would be willing to pass not merely about 30/32 votes necessary for the bill to pass but willing to pass 4/5 times that amount. PM Modi stated he is 100 percent convinced that the negative mindset of the opposition has become a deadly weapon against women.

During a cabinet meeting, it was reported that the Prime Minister made a strong attack on the opposition, noting that they have taken an action against the interest of women.

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In his remarks, the Prime Minister is said to have given the opposition a stern warning of political consequences for failing to support the women’s reservation bill (full text), which he characterized as a major mistake.

He told his cabinet that it is important for them to spread the word to every village in India about the "negative mindset" of the opposition towards women’s empowerment.

The opposition party, led by the Congress party, is framing the defeat of this bill as a serious loss for the ruling party. In her press conference, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called the result a "great victory for democracy" and a "black day" for the ruling party. This takes place as the first major defeat of the Modi government since they took power in 2014.

With the bill's defeat, there is increased political uncertainty surrounding women's reservation of seats in the Lok Sabha and its future, as political tensions continue to grow between the treasury and opposition benches.

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