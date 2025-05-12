PM Narendra Modi's Address on Operation Sindoor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the bravery of the country's the military, the intelligence agency and the scientists following the success of Operation Sindoor, launched to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists. Making his first address to the nation post the May 7 Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Modi dedicated the valour of the armed forces to the women of the country. PM Modi said 'Operation Sindoor' is not over and has been just paused for sometime to weigh-in the actions of Pakistan over the next few days.

Remembering the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Modi said that India finished over 100 terrorists in one go with 'Operation Sindoor'. "On 22 April, in Pahalgam, the barbarism that terrorists have shown have shaken the country and the world. Those innocent people who were celebrating the leaves were killed in front of their families, after being asked about their religion...We have given full freedom to the Indian army to wipe out the terrorists and today every terrorist, every terror organisation knows 'ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also said that 'Operation Sindoor' is the new normal for India in action against terrorism. Slamming Pakistan, PM Modi said that India will no longer tolerate any kind of nuclear blackmail. PM Modi said that while Pakistan wanted to attack Indian borders, India targeted their heart. "Pakistan ki tayyari seema par vaar ki thi lekin Bharat ne Pakistan ke seene par vaar kar diya," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said that while this is not an era of war, he also said that it's also not an era of terrorism. "We have just paused our couner attacks on the terrorist and military sites of Pakistan," said PM Modi. The Prime Minister also said that India won't hold any talks with Pakistan unless it's about Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.