When Its About Party, Nitin Nabin Is Boss And Im Just A Worker...: PM Modi
BJP NATIONAL PRESIDENT

'When It's About Party, Nitin Nabin Is Boss And I'm Just A Worker...': PM Modi

BJP appointed a new national president on Tuesday, with Nitin Nabin taking oath after being elected unopposed. At 45, he has become the party’s youngest and 12th National President. 

|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 12:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image Credit: ANI

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addresseing party leaders and workers at the party headquarters as Nitin Nabin has been elected as the new national president of BJP.

Nitin Nabin has been elected unopposed as the 12th National President of the BJP. The announcement was made on Tuesday at the BJP headquarters. On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi welcomed him by garlanding him. He has assumed charge as the National President.

Earlier, Nabin visited the Bhagwan Valmiki Temple, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, and Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi and offered prayers. At 45, Nabin has become the youngest National President of the party. Before him, Amit Shah was elected National President at the age of 49.

The election for the post of president was held at the BJP headquarters on Monday. As no other candidate filed a nomination, Nabin was elected unopposed. Nitin was appointed the party’s Executive President on December 14, 2025. 

 

This is a developing story....

