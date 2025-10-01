Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2966700https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-addresses-rss-centenary-event-in-delhi-marks-organisations-100th-year-2966700.html
NewsIndia
PM MODI

PM Modi Addresses RSS Centenary Event In Delhi, Marks Organisation's 100th Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), marking 100 years of its foundation, as the Chief Guest at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2025, 11:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi Addresses RSS Centenary Event In Delhi, Marks Organisation's 100th YearPM Narendra Modi (Photo Credit: @narendramodi/X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attended the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the Chief Guest at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister released a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin to mark 100 years of the RSS and its contributions to the nation. He also addressed the gathering during the event.

Speaking at the celebration, PM Modi said, “This Vijayadashami is very special for another reason. This day marks 100 years of the foundation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. This journey of a century is as amazing, unprecedented, and inspiring as it is.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh