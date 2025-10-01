PM Modi Addresses RSS Centenary Event In Delhi, Marks Organisation's 100th Year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), marking 100 years of its foundation, as the Chief Guest at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.
On this occasion, the Prime Minister released a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin to mark 100 years of the RSS and its contributions to the nation. He also addressed the gathering during the event.
Speaking at the celebration, PM Modi said, “This Vijayadashami is very special for another reason. This day marks 100 years of the foundation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. This journey of a century is as amazing, unprecedented, and inspiring as it is.”
