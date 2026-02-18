Rajma Gilawat to Rasmalai Tres Leches: Full menu of PM Modi's AI Summit dinner at Bharat Mandapam

As the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 reaches its midpoint, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a grand dinner this evening for global leaders at Bharat Mandapam. The menu, planned by the ITC Group, connects India's ancient farming roots with its future AI goals. The guest list included French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, along with international tech innovators and policymakers.

The theme: Celebrating the winter harvest

The dinner celebrated 'Shishir Ritu,' the traditional Indian season that marks the shift from late winter to spring. The menu highlighted "Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi" (Development and Heritage). It focused on local millets and GI-tagged produce to nourish and restore.

The starter: A tribute to Old Delhi

The meal began with 'Varnila' (Vivid), a stylish version of Indian street food that aimed to deliver a burst of color and texture.

The dish: A vibrant chaat featuring baby spinach crisps and yogurt spheres.

The twist: It included a balance of tamarind-date chutney and cilantro relish, finished with Old Delhi masala and a multifloral Jowar (Sorghum) millet crisp.

Stats: 213 kcal per 100 g.

Main course: The Flavors of Uttarakhand

Titled 'Sasya' (The Harvest), the main course showcased the special "Pahadi" (mountain) flavors of the Kumaon region.

Rajma Gilawat: Featuring GI-tagged Munsyari Rajma from Uttarakhand, known for its creamy texture and nutty taste.

The Grains: A fragrant blend of Pahadi rice and Jhangora (Barnyard Millet) pulao.

Kumaoni Aloo Gutke: Potato chunks cooked with traditional Himalayan spice Jakhya, served with smooth tomato-anari (pomegranate) sauce.

Stats: 331 kcal per 100 g.

Artisanal Breads: From Lucknow to Kashmir

The bread selection displayed India's varied baking traditions:

Taftaan: A leavened, saffron-infused flatbread from Uttar Pradesh, known for its light, flaky texture.

Kashmiri Girda: A traditional round bread with a distinctive dimpled center, baked fresh to capture the spirit of the Kashmir Valley.

Dessert & conclusion: A modern fusion

For the final course, titled 'Nisarga' (Nature’s Creation), chefs combined traditional Indian sweets with global pastry methods.

The signature: A Rasmalai Tres Leches-creamy chena cake sponge soaked in sweetened milk.

The Crunch: Served on a Bajra (Pearl Millet) streusel with winter berry preserve.

Beverages: Guests could choose between traditional Kashmiri Kahwa, South Indian Filter Coffee, and Darjeeling Tea.

The Finale: An Indian Rose and Mishri Gulkand Chocolate Leaf (Paan) wrapped up the evening.

Strategic note for 2026: The strong use of millets (Jowar, Jhangora, and Bajra) supports India's "Millet Mission." This demonstrates to world leaders that sustainable, climate-resilient farming is central to India's AI-driven food security plan.

