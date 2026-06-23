/PM Modi speaks to Amir of Qatar; thanks him for condolences on 12 Indians killed in Ras Laffan blast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday got a telephone call from the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. In the course of the high-level discussion, the Amir offered his sincere condolences for the unfortunate industrial accident at Qatar's huge Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant that caused the death of 12 Indians.
Prime Minister Modi thanked the Amir for his gesture of goodwill and kindness during such sorrowful times.
In the wake of the diplomatic call, PM Modi took to social media site X and posted the specifics of the discussion, highlighting the common resolve of both countries to support the grieving families.
"I thank His Highness the Amir of Qatar for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar," PM Modi stated. "We both share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. India and Qatar remain steadfast in their commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens and stand in solidarity with each other."
I thank His Highness the Amir of Qatar for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2026
We both share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy…
This comes in the wake of a massive explosion and fire that broke out on Sunday evening at the Barzan gas supply plant. The plant is situated inside Ras Laffan Industrial City and runs under the ownership of QatarEnergy LNG which is owned by the state of Qatar.
Addressing the media during a briefing held in Doha, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, said the industrial mishap led to 13 deaths while another 66 people suffered injuries.
The Indian Embassy in Doha kept track of the consequences of the explosion and has revealed in a press statement issued on Monday that the Qatari government had identified 12 out of the 13 dead as Indian citizens.
"We extend our condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the souls of the departed," an Indian mission press release reads. The embassy and Qatari administrative bodies are working hand in hand to help the bereaved families in every possible way.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.