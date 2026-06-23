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PM Modi speaks to Amir of Qatar; thanks him for condolences on 12 Indians killed in Ras Laffan blast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from the Amir of Qatar, expressing gratitude for his condolences on the 12 Indian nationals killed in the Ras Laffan industrial blast. Read details on the repatriation efforts and India-Qatar bilateral talks.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 11:01 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
PM Modi speaks to Amir of Qatar; thanks him for condolences on 12 Indians killed in Ras Laffan blast
Image Credit: PM Modi speaks to Amir of Qatar. (PHOTO: IANS)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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