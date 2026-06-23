/PM Modi speaks to Amir of Qatar; thanks him for condolences on 12 Indians killed in Ras Laffan blast

"I thank His Highness the Amir of Qatar for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar," PM Modi stated. "We both share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. India and Qatar remain steadfast in their commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens and stand in solidarity with each other."