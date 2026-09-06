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  • /PM Modi, Amit Shah express grief as Delhi’s Satya Niketan building collapse leaves 3 dead

PM Modi, Amit Shah express grief as Delhi’s Satya Niketan building collapse leaves 3 dead

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan also expressed sorrow over the incident and offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 09:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 09:31 PM IST
PM Modi, Amit Shah express grief as Delhi’s Satya Niketan building collapse leaves 3 dead
Image Credit: IANS

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