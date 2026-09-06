/PM Modi, Amit Shah express grief as Delhi’s Satya Niketan building collapse leaves 3 dead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a building collapse in south-west Delhi’s Satya Niketan, as rescue and relief teams continued operations at the site.
The incident, which took place at an old building in the area, triggered an immediate response from the local administration, Delhi Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). At least one person was killed in the collapse, while six others were rescued by first responders.
In a message posted on X, the Prime Minister’s Office said that Modi was distressed by the incident and conveyed his condolences to the families who had lost their loved ones. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and said that the authorities at the site were working to assist those affected.
The tragedy also prompted Union Home Minister Amit Shah to personally take stock of the situation. Shah spoke with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi’s Police Commissioner and the Director General of the NDRF to assess the ground situation and review the rescue efforts.
The collapse of a building at Satya Niketan, Delhi is distressing. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are working at the site and assisting those affected in the mishap: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 6, 2026
Shah also cancelled his scheduled engagements in Goa following the news of the building collapse in the national capital.
“Deeply distressed by the collapse of a building at Satya Niketan in Delhi,” Shah said in a post on X, adding that he had spoken with the Delhi Chief Minister, Police Commissioner and NDRF chief.
He said the local administration and NDRF were carrying out intensive rescue operations in close coordination, while those injured were being provided necessary medical assistance.
The Home Minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured in the incident.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin also expressed concern over the incident and spoke to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to take stock of the relief and rescue operations.
“The tragic building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan is deeply concerning,” Nabin said, adding that rescue and relief operations were underway on a “war footing”. He said every possible effort was being made to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured and prayed for the safety and well-being of everyone affected.
Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan also expressed sorrow over the incident and offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.
“Deeply saddened by the tragic building collapse at Satya Niketan, Delhi,” the Vice President said, while praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda also conveyed his condolences and said that local authorities were carrying out rescue and relief operations on a priority basis.
The incident has raised concerns about the condition and safety of the ageing structure. According to Delhi Police, the building was around 40 to 50 years old and consisted of a basement and five floors above it. The premises were being used as paying guest (PG) accommodation for students.
Police said repair work was underway in the basement when the collapse occurred. The circumstances surrounding the collapse are being examined as rescue personnel continue to search the affected area and assist those who may have been trapped.
The incident in Satya Niketan, a locality known for its student accommodation and busy residential activity, has once again brought attention to the safety of older buildings undergoing repair or structural work.
As rescue and relief agencies remained engaged at the site, senior authorities said efforts were being made to ensure that the injured receive timely medical treatment and that all possible assistance reaches those affected by the tragedy.
(with IANS inputs)
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