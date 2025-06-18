A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has gone viral on social media, showcasing their informal meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada. In the video, both leaders are seen greeting each other with a handshake and engaging in a brief conversation.

Italian PM also shared a photo in a post on X and wrote, "Italy and India, linked by a great friendship". The meeting of both global leaders and sharing the post on Instagram is enough to trigger a barrage of 'Melodi' memes on social media by people.

In response, PM Modi also shared a post on X and said, "Fully agree with you, PM Giorgia Meloni. India's friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger, greatly benefitting our people!"

PM Modi is currently attending the G7 Summit 2025 in Canada. During his visit, the Prime Minister met with newly elected Canadian PM Mark Carney.

PM Modi addressed the G7 Outreach Session on the theme 'Energy Security: diversification, technology and infrastructure to ensure access and affordability in a changing world'. He brought to attention India's novel approach of being human-centric towards technology and highlighted the 4As, which form the pillars of India's approach towards energy security, the Ministry of External Affairs noted in a statement on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for the invitation and congratulated the G7 on marking 50 years of its journey.