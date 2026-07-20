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PM Modi angles youth-led 'Reform Express’ and Vikram-1 success as CJP rallies in Delhi

Prime Minister strongly backed youth-driven innovation and startups, saying India has boarded the "Reform Express" and is moving ahead with confidence.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 10:55 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 10:55 AM IST
PM Modi angles youth-led 'Reform Express’ and Vikram-1 success as CJP rallies in Delhi
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for youth-led reforms during the customary address ahead of the Parliament Monsoon Session

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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