Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the successful rocket launch by Hyderabad-based space startup Skyroot Aerospace, saying the achievement was the result of the talent and hard work of a young team whose average age is just 28. The statement comes amid the ongoing ‘youth-led’ Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest seeking accountability in the NEET-UG paper leak issue.
Speaking ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Prime Minister strongly backed youth-driven innovation and startups, saying India has boarded the "Reform Express" and is moving ahead with confidence.
Referring to Skyroot's achievement, PM Modi described it as a proud moment for the country's startup ecosystem and a reflection of the growing role of young Indians in shaping the nation's future.
“India's youth have begun a new journey into space. I have been told that the average age of the entire Skyroot team is only 28 years. It is these young innovators who have achieved this milestone. I am not talking about some 56-year-old young man," he said.
Meanwhile, CJP pushes for a planned march to the Parliament under the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march today, the protestors have been deemanding resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after the NEET -UG paper leak and irregularities.
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