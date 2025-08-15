PM Modi Announces ‘Mission Sudarshan Chakra’, Vows To Defend India’s Interests Amid Global Pressures

New Delhi: In his Independence Day address on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will develop an advanced weapons system, Mission Sudarshan Chakra, by 2035 to strengthen national defence against evolving threats. This cutting-edge technological shield will be designed to protect all critical national assets over the next decade.

“In the next ten years, by 2035, I want to expand, strengthen, and modernise this national security shield. Drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna, we have chosen the path of the Sudarshan Chakra... The nation will be launching the Sudarshan Chakra Mission,” PM Modi declared while addressing the nation from the Red Fort.

Longest Independence Day Speech: Modi Breaks His Own Record

This year, Modi delivered his longest Independence Day speech to date, speaking for a record 103 minutes (1 hour and 43 minutes), surpassing his previous records of 98 minutes in 2024 and 88 minutes in 2015. By comparison, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru spoke for 72 minutes in 1947.

India Declared 'Unstoppable' Amid Rising US Trade Tensions

Amid rising tensions with the United States over increased tariffs on Indian goods, Modi sent a firm message to the global community, stating that India is “unstoppable” and must now assert its position in international markets with quality and competitiveness.

“This is the time to script history. We have to rule the world market. We have to lower production costs. It is time to prove our mettle in global markets with quality products,” he said.

“‘Daam Kam, Dum Zyada’ (less price, higher quality) should be the mantra (goal). Economic selfishness is on the rise. Don’t worry about the other country. It is time to move ahead and meet our goals,” he added.

Modi Vows to Stand Firm for Farmers and Reject Harmful Policies

The Prime Minister made it clear that India would not compromise when it comes to its farmers, reaffirming his opposition to any policies that could harm their interests.

“Modi will stand like a wall for the farmers. I will not abandon my farmers. Farmers contribute a lot to our economy; they have made India a top producer of several commodities,” he stated.

Officials have previously confirmed that India has refused to yield to US pressure during trade negotiations to open its agricultural and dairy sectors to foreign access.

On 6 August, US President Donald Trump intensified his tariff measures against India, initially imposing an additional 25 per cent duty on Indian goods, later doubling it to 50 per cent, citing India’s continued imports of Russian oil. The move is expected to severely impact Indian exports in sectors such as textiles, marine, and leather.

India condemned the action as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.” On Thursday, PM Modi responded firmly, asserting that New Delhi would not back down under economic pressure.

Throughout his speech, Modi reiterated his call for a ‘Samarth Bharat’ (Strong India), urging the nation to focus on building internal strength rather than criticising others.

“We should not waste our energy in belittling others; our focus should be on strengthening ourselves,” he said.

“The past decade focused on reform, perform, and transform; now we have to focus on greater goals. We want our traders, shopkeepers to display boards for 'Swadeshi' products. If you need any change in government policies, do let me know,” he added.

Calling for a renewed push for "Made in India" products, the Prime Minister urged citizens to dream big and forge India’s own path forward.

“India has to broaden its horizons; the world will take note of our progress. We must chart our own path. We have weeded out unnecessary compliances. India is unstoppable, and this is an opportunity to dream big,” Modi concluded.