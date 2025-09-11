PM Modi Announces Rs 1200 Crore Assistance For Disaster-Hit Uttarakhand
During his visit, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting with state and central officials to assess the extent of the damage and evaluate ongoing rescue and relief operations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced a financial assistance package of ₹1,200 crore for relief and rehabilitation efforts in Uttarakhand, which has been battered by recent floods and landslides. The announcement came after the Prime Minister's visit to the state, where he conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas and held a high-level review meeting.
