PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Kin of 12 Killed In Mandsaur Accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh per person to the kin of the 12 individuals who lost their lives in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district. Rs 50,000 ex-gratia was also declared for the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to the accident, condoling the families of the dead in a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on X (previously Twitter).

"Saddened by the loss of lives in an accident in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," the PMO tweeted.

Van Dives Into Well After Rear-Ending Motorcycle

The tragic accident was said to have been caused when the speeding van, which had struck a motorcycle, dove into a deep well in the Narayangarh police station complex of Mandsaur district. The accident resulted in 12 deaths, among them being the motorcyclist and a resident villager who had ventured into the spot to rescue stranded victims.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Anand reported that 14 individuals were in the van. "Four people were rescued alive from the well, while 12 bodies have been recovered," he mentioned, mentioning the legal proceedings are on.

CM Mohan Yadav Also Announces Financial Aid

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also condoled the unfortunate accident and declared compensation. The CM announced Rs 2 lakh to the families of the dead, Rs 1 lakh to the seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 to the ones with minor injuries from the CM's discretionary fund.

In an X post, Yadav wrote, "Sad news has been received about the untimely death of twelve people due to a car falling into a deep well in Mandsaur district. I pray to Baba Mahakal for peace for the departed souls and strength for the families to bear this loss."

Brave Villager Sacrifices His Life

In a rare display of courage, one local resident named Manohar went into the well to rescue the people stuck there. He was able to pull six people to safety, including two children, before losing his life tragically. His act has been universally commended.

SP Anand paid respect to Manohar's courage, stating, "This is an extremely heart-wrenching incident. We express our deepest sympathies to the affected families and salute the bravery of those who risked their lives for others."