New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China on Saturday for a two-day visit, marking his first trip to the country in seven years. Modi’s visit is set against the backdrop of significant diplomatic shifts, as he prepares to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Tianjin, China. He will attend the SCO Summit here.



(Video: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/dWnRHGlt95 August 30, 2025

SCO Summit Participation & Bilateral Talks With Xi Jinping

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The SCO summit will see PM Modi join leaders from the 10-member bloc, where the focus will be on regional security and cooperation. His meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attract significant attention, given the recent thaw in India-China relations. This visit could provide an opportunity to reset Sino-Indian ties, which have fluctuated between cooperation and confrontation in recent years.

A Strategic Visit Amid Tensions With US

The timing of Modi’s trip to China is notable, coming at a time of rising tensions between India and the United States. Following the imposition of steep tariffs on Indian exports by the Trump administration, there has been growing friction between New Delhi and Washington. However, while relations with the US remain strategically important, India is seeking to maintain open channels with Beijing to diversify its diplomatic and economic options.

Also Read: Can India Count On China For Trade As US Tariff Poses Risks To Manufacturers? Explained

Road To Normalising Sino-Indian Relations

PM Modi’s visit comes after a period of strained ties following the deadly 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. Relations between the two nations plunged to a low point after the violent face-off, but recent diplomatic exchanges signal a cautious attempt to rebuild trust. This visit could signal a potential reset in Sino-Indian relations, which have been marked by both cooperation and rivalry.

Despite ongoing political frictions, China remains India’s second-largest trading partner, and New Delhi's manufacturing ambitions are closely tied to Chinese components and raw materials. As such, the need for engagement with Beijing remains crucial.

SCO Summit’s Implications For India’s Foreign Policy

The SCO summit is being watched closely for its broader geopolitical implications. Originally established to combat terrorism, separatism, and extremism, the SCO has grown into a platform that presents an alternative to Western-led institutions. India's participation underscores its intent to remain relevant across multiple international forums, without aligning too heavily with any single bloc or alliance.

However, expectations are tempered. Long-standing suspicions persist between the two countries, from China’s deep military ties with Pakistan to its expanding presence in the Indian Ocean region. These concerns remain at the forefront of India’s cautious approach to engagement with Beijing.

China’s Interest In Improved Relations With India

For China, improving relations with India could be strategically advantageous in diluting US-led containment efforts in the region. On the other hand, for India, balancing its partnerships with both the West and China is a key aspect of its foreign policy. By participating in the SCO summit and engaging diplomatically with Beijing, India continues to demonstrate its commitment to a multi-aligned approach in a world that is becoming increasingly polarised.

A Delicate Diplomatic Balancing Act

PM Modi’s visit to China and his participation in the SCO summit highlight the complex nature of Sino-Indian relations. While the two countries continue to grapple with differences, this visit represents a critical opportunity to explore cooperation, balance geopolitical interests, and continue to engage in multilateral diplomacy on the global stage.