NewsIndiaPM Modi Arrives In Ethiopia On 2-Day State Visit To Deepen India-Africa Partnership
PM MODI ETHIOPIA VISIT

PM Modi Arrives In Ethiopia On 2-Day State Visit To Deepen India-Africa Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Addis Ababa on a two-day state visit to Ethiopia at the invitation of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
PM Modi Arrives In Ethiopia On 2-Day State Visit To Deepen India-Africa PartnershipPM Modi Ethiopia visit (Image: ANI/X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Addis Ababa on a two-day state visit to Ethiopia at the invitation of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, marking the second stop of his ongoing three-nation tour.

The visit comes amid expanding India–Ethiopia engagement, with Ethiopia viewed as an important and reliable partner for India in Africa and across the Global South. Official engagements during the visit are expected to give further momentum to bilateral cooperation in several key areas.

Prime Minister Modi’s Ethiopia visit follows his trip to Jordan from December 15 to 16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein. After concluding his engagements in Addis Ababa, the Prime Minister is scheduled to travel to Oman, completing his three-nation, four-day tour.

PM Modi is expected to hold wide-ranging discussions with his Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmed, focusing on political engagement, development partnership, trade, investment and people-to-people ties. Both leaders are expected to reiterate their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation as partners in the Global South, according to a statement.

The significance of the visit was evident across Addis Ababa, where extensive preparations were made ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival, including welcome hoardings, posters and Indian flags displayed throughout the city.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the visit reflects India’s sustained focus on strengthening South-South cooperation and deepening its engagement with Africa.

In his departure statement on Monday, Prime Minister Modi highlighted Addis Ababa’s importance as the headquarters of the African Union, recalling that during India’s G20 Presidency in 2023, the African Union was admitted as a permanent member of the grouping. He said he was looking forward to in-depth discussions with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, interactions with the Indian diaspora and addressing a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament.

“I eagerly look forward to sharing my thoughts on India’s journey as the ‘Mother of Democracy’ and the value that the India–Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South,” the Prime Minister said.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has previously played an active role in editions of the Voice of the Global South Summit.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

