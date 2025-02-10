PM Modi Arrives In France To Attend AI Summit, Hold Talks With Prez Macron — Check Schedule

PM Modi France Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in France for a three-day visit to boost bilateral ties. This is the first leg of his two-nation visit. He will co-chair an AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and hold bilateral talks with him. Following his arrival, PM Modi was warmly greeted by the Indian community when he reached his hotel.

"PM @narendramodi arrived in Paris to a special welcome. Warmly received by Minister of the Armed Forces @SebLecornu of France at the airport," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

In the evening, the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend a dinner hosted by President Macron at the Élysée Palace in honour of visiting heads of government and state.

The dinner is also likely to be attended by CEOs from the tech domain and several other distinguished invitees to the summit. On Tuesday, PM Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit along with President Macron. Modi and Macron will also hold discussions in both restricted and delegation formats and address the India-France CEO's Forum.

On Wednesday, the two leaders will visit Mazargues War Cemetery, maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Marseille, to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers in World War I.

They will inaugurate the newest Consulate General of India in Marseille. PM Modi and Macron will visit Cadarache, the site of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), a high-science project. This is Modi's sixth visit to France, according to officials. From France, Modi will travel to the US on the second leg of his two-nation tour.

"I look forward to co-chairing the AI Action Summit, a gathering of the world leaders and global tech CEOs, where we will exchange views on collaborative approach to AI technology for innovation and larger public good in an inclusive, secure and trustworthy manner," Modi said in his departure statement.

The Prime Minister stated that the bilateral segment of his visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership along with "my friend" President Macron.